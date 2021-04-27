Dr. Umar Blasts President Joe Biden for Failure to Support Black Americans [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*School psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson visited the Breakfast Club on Monday where he called out President Joe Biden for his failure to implement any legislation or executive order that would protect Black folks from violent police.

During his victory speech in November, Biden thanked Black voters for backing him in major cities. “And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours,” he said.

Nearly five months later, the president has had the backs of transgenders, gays, illegals, and Asians while Blacks continue to get their skulls cracked open by police. Dr. Umar, like many other Black Americans, has had enough of the Democratic bamboozle. And let’s not pretend that Biden’s new anti-crime bill to protect Asian Americans won’t primarily target Black people.

Elsewhere in his conversation with the Breakfast Club, things got heated when Umar and DJ Envy shared their opposing views on the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant. Dr. Umar also addressed interracial relationships and gave an update about his Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy for Black boys in Delaware, saying it could be “up and running” soon.

Per News One, construction on the Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy is complete, but Johnson now needs“Black tradesmen” to offer their pro bono services in the areas of HVAC, plumbing and electric work so FDMG “can be ready in three weeks,” Johnson said.

“I haven’t come across Black folks who are willing to donate their time … so we have to raise enough money to pay market rate for those repairs,” Johnson said, noting that he needs to raise about $300,000 in additional funding for work.

“If we had some Black folks who were willing to donate their time, the school would be up and running in 3 weeks,” he continued.

“If I were Mexican, the school would be done,” Johnson said. “It’s only because it’s us,” he added about Black people, “that we don’t take something like this (education) as serious.”

He continued, “It’s not that Black people don’t support other Black people. We are not used to being responsible for building our own institutions,” Johnson explained: “If I was opening up a nightclub, basketball league, I would have the support.”

Check out the full interview view the YouTube clip above.