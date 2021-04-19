Diddy Pens Tribute to Black Rob, Rapper Dead at 52: ‘You Will Be Truly Missed’

*Robert Ross, better known as Black Rob passed away on Saturday (04-17-21) in an Atlanta area hospital. He was 51.

We previously reported, following the passing of DMX, Power 105.1’s DJ Self posted a video of Black Rob looking frail as he lay in a hospital bed. Per PEOPLE, the rapper’s friend Mark Curry said the cause of death was cardiac arrest, which was caused by a rare kidney disease.

Black Rob had been on dialysis for five years, according to Curry. The former Bad Boy rapper had a history of kidney failure and diabetes, Deadline reported. Rob came to fame as a Bad Boy Records artist, and his former boss, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid tribute to his former artist in a post shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“Puff, I ain’t talked to Puff in 15 years — we talked today,” Curry noted in a video message, referring to Combs. “This is the beginning of a new us. Rob made sure he knew what he had to do before he parted this world to make sure we all alright, and that’s what he did. Bad boy for life, yo.”

Combs posted a throwback photo on IG of himself and Black Rob, writing in the caption: “Rest in power King @therealblackrob! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

Black Rob previously called out Puff and Bad Boy Records for refusing to pay for his medical bills — hear him tell it via the Twitter clip below.

Diddy your karma will come to you for what you did to these men I promise dawg 🤢🤢 RIP BLACK ROB💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/YsO1IwheRZ — KHALIL 🗣 (@Supportblkk) April 17, 2021

LL Cool J also paid tribute to Black Rob on Twitter. “Black Rob. A story teller. An MC. A gentleman every time I saw him,” he wrote. “Rest in power my brother.”

Black Rob began working with Combs’ Bad Boy Records in 1996. He went platinum with his 2000 debut album “Life Story” and is best known for his hit single “Whoa!”.

Earlier this month, Black Rob revealed in a video shared on social media that he was hospitalized. “I don’t know, the pain is crazy, man,” he said in the clip (see below). “It’s helping me out though, it’s making me realize I got a lot to go.”