Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to Break Up With Alex Rodriguez After ‘Her Trust’ Was Broken

*E! News obtained the couple’s statement on Thursday, April 15, which read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

As fans know, rumors spread last month that J.Lo and A.Rod were breaking up following months of fighting and losing trust in one another. At the time, the duo made it clear the relationship wasn’t over just yet, saying in a statement, “We are working through some things.” The former Yankees athlete even flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer was shooting her upcoming movie, to try to reconcile.

Yet, it ultimately didn’t work out for them. Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, split up a few days ago, and she is “feeling at peace” with the breakup, a source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News.

So, after weeks of attempting to mend the fence, what went down when they officially pulled the plug?

A second source close to the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer explains that A.Rod knew the official split was coming, because J.Lo “has not been happy for awhile now.”

The second insider continues, “Once her trust is broken, there’s no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity.”

Remember, E! News reported last month that the fiancés’ problems were “definitely” not because of those rumors about Madison LeCroy.

At the moment, the exes are “very cordial,” according to the second source, who adds that they are going to remain friends. They are jointly invested in some business ventures, which will keep them somewhat connected. (Variety reported last July that they bought a shared home in Encino, Calif., and sold their joint Malibu beach house in September 2020. The same month, they dropped $33 million on a Miami mansion, per Business Insider).

However, the Hustlers actress has no plans to see A.Rod at this time and will be staying in Los Angeles for a bit, the same source says.

Although Jennifer called things off for good, it seems Alex is still hoping they can make it work.

“He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together,” reveals a third source close to J.Lo. “He’s doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy.”

The baseball pro has continued to try to woo her over the past few weeks, including during his trip to the Dominican Republic in March. At the time, another source told E! News, “He flew out to be with her and to prove to her how serious he is. They don’t know what’s going to happen. Untangling their lives, business dealings and families would be devastating to everyone involved.”

The couple was later seen packing on the PDA on their balcony in the tropics. “Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex,” a source shared at the time.

Alex and Jennifer started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019 with a stunning $1 million engagement ring.

Over their four-year relationship, the stars became close with their significant other’s kids. In today’s statement, they explicitly said they “wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Alex welcomed daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

This story first appeared HERE on E! News