The Micheaux Film Festival Partners with OWN, Sony Entertainment and Panavision to Host Annual Event

*In an effort to promote diversity in all facets of entertainment, The Micheaux Film Festival has teamed up with the Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Entertainment to host their 3rd annual film festival experience.

Taking place on April 26th through May 2nd, the event has successfully garnered interest and submissions from notable and star-studded films, such as; Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance (Debbie Allen, Mandy Moore), Dutch (Lance Gross, Kyle Massey, Tyrin Turner), Maternally Yours (Lil Rel Howery) Dead Talks (Denzel Whitaker), The Bay created by 2020 Emmy-award winning director, Gregori Martin which features (Karrueche, Vivica A. Fox, and Kristos Andrews), Red Pill (starring Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order), Ruben Blades (Fear the Walking Dead), Colbie Minifie (The Boys), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, OITNB), and Content is King starring (Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Vanessa Rubio (Cobra Kai), Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny), Alexander James Rodriguez (Missing Link), Jeremy Luke (This is Us) and Anthony and James Gaudioso (The Duke), Jaime Zevallos (Cloak & Dagger), Freddie Giorlando (Adulthood) and the dramatic adaptation of All Boys Aren’t Blue by author George M. Johnson (starring Jenifer Lewis).

Tune-in for the latest updates at www.micheauxfilmfest.com!

The Micheaux Film Festival will kick off it’s week long celebration with a series of activations, film screenings, digital panels, master classes, workshops and more. The event will also provide attendees with the opportunity to gain access to new content, and exclusive insight, while establishing tangible and equitable connections. Event sponsors include:

· Oprah Winfrey Network

· SONY Entertainment

· Panavision

· Film Independent

· IMDB

· Final Draft

· Film Fatales

· Black Radiance

· Blackbird House

· Emma Bowen Foundation

Recently, event sponsor Panavision has announced that they will be contributing $75K in grant funds to award winners of the festival. “Panavision is honored to partner with the Micheaux Film Festival as the presenting sponsor for the Outstanding Feature Film and Outstanding Short Film categories,” said Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder. “We share the festival’s dedication to supporting, encouraging, and uplifting those who are underrepresented in the motion-picture industry. Through these grants for the award winners, we hope to foster opportunity and equity for BIPOC and multicultural filmmakers by equipping them with the tools to continue telling their stories.”

Driven by a mission to highlight the importance of inclusion – on and off screen, the multicultural event brings about a sense of unity during an unprecedented year.

“This festival underscores the need for independent filmmakers of all backgrounds, cultures, and sexual orientations. We give creators an outlet to showcase their work, while creating a fun and unique experience – all during a time when it’s so desperately needed,” said Co-Founders, Noel Braham and Courtney L. Branch.

Last year’s event featured an over-flow of attendees at the Regal Cinemas at L.A Live. Jam-packed with Hollywood’s most elite producers, directors, writers, actors, and entertainers – the festival honored Hidden Empire Film Group CEO’s Deon and Roxanne Taylor (Fatale, Black & Blue); and featured 2021 NAACP award winning filmmaker, Martina Lee (Black Boy Joy), starring Will Catlett (Black Lightning, Charm City Kings, Lovecraft Country); Grammy winner, Cocoa Sarai; and Emmy-nominated actress and creator, Christina Cooper (one of the youngest creators of color to have an independent film acquired by BET Networks).

“The Micheaux Film Festival defines excellence. They showcase the filmmaker with care, purpose and style. Well curated. Great films which screen at Regal Cinema on a huge screen with a packed audience. Awesome Q&A lead by a professional interviewer. Great questions. Great for networking. It feels like they’ve been doing this for years. Super on all levels. One of the best,” said Award-winning filmmaker and 2020 Micheaux Film Festival attendee Michele Noble.

For more information and updates, or to register for this event, please visit: www.micheauxfilmfest.com

source: Ariana Drummond – ariana.drummond@gmail.com