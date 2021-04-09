Friday, April 9, 2021
Netflix Drops ‘Monster’ Trailer Starring Nas, Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix has dropped the trailer for the critically acclaimed film “Monster” starring ASAP Rocky and Nas, who also serves as an executive producer.

Per press release, “Monster” tells the story of Steve Harmon (played by Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

The film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers’s 1999 novel.

Nas takes on the role of a seasoned inmate while Rocky plays Harmon’s co-defendant, William King. Jennifer Hudson portrays Harmon’s mother while Jeffery Wright plays his father. The film also stars John David Washington.

John Legend serves as an executive producer alongside Nas. The rapper announced on Instagram that “Monster” will premiere on Netflix on May 7.

Scroll up and check out the trailer above and the key art below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

