BLIND ITEM: The Golden Ratio

Reader Blind Item: Back in the mid-2000s, this disgraced A list director would hold parties that each had about a dozen hot, young twinks in attendance, all hungry for fame and looking to make it in Hollywood. After everyone was sufficiently lubricated (in more ways than one), he would announce it was time for everyone to measure up, meaning we got our erections measured — girth and length. The one who came the closest to what the director called the ‘golden ratio’ then had to top the director. We never knew exactly what that ratio was. He made it very clear that any discussion of these parties would result in ‘the end of your career.’ We all took that to mean we’d get blacklisted, but one young guy with loose lips in West Hollywood did meet an untimely demise and was found naked & beaten in the Santa Ynez Mountains. We never knew if this was related, but it worked. I only feel safe telling you this now because I think he no longer has any real power. And yes, I did win the contest twice

Can you guess who the A-list director is?