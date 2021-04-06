Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News
News

ESPN Dumps Paul Pierce Over IG Live Video of Him Partying with Strippers

By Ny MaGee
0

*Paul Pierce has been curbed by ESPN after the former Boston Celtics star appeared in an Instagram Live stream with exotic dancers.

The NBA analyst is seen in the video smoking and playing poker with scantily clad dancers performing in the background — all while ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols. Once his ESPN bosses caught wind of his antics, Pierce was fired. He had worked for the network since 2017, being a part of “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown.”

In case you missed his wild IG Live session, peep the clip above before YouTube removes it.

READ MORE: Paul Pierce Details Night He Was Viciously Stabbed Outside Boston Nightclub [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce)

Pierce, the MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, responded to being canceled by the network on Twitter, posting, “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile (hash)Truthshallsetufree.” 

After social media users roasted him for getting fired on his day off, Pierce clapped back with, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.” 

Meanwhile, adult cam site CamSoda has offered the NBA legend a six-figure deal to work with them on a show featuring exotic dancers. In an open letter shared on social media, the company reportedly wrote:

Dear Paul Pierce,

I saw the news that you have parted ways with ESPN after you posted a video to social media of yourself with exotic dancers.

Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned.

Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.

We’d be willing to extend you an offer of up to $250,000.

Paul has not publicly responded to the offer.

Previous articleThe Katz Walk Podcast: Grammy Award Winning Performer Lecrae Shares His Journey from Struggle to Stardom / LISTEN
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO