ESPN Dumps Paul Pierce Over IG Live Video of Him Partying with Strippers

*Paul Pierce has been curbed by ESPN after the former Boston Celtics star appeared in an Instagram Live stream with exotic dancers.

The NBA analyst is seen in the video smoking and playing poker with scantily clad dancers performing in the background — all while ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols. Once his ESPN bosses caught wind of his antics, Pierce was fired. He had worked for the network since 2017, being a part of “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown.”

Pierce, the MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, responded to being canceled by the network on Twitter, posting, “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile (hash)Truthshallsetufree.”

After social media users roasted him for getting fired on his day off, Pierce clapped back with, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.”

BREAKING: ESPN and NBA Legend Paul Pierce have parted ways, according to sources. Pierce posted videos of himself with exotic dancers on Instagram Live Friday night. Pierce has played a key role on ‘NBA Countdown’ + other ESPN basketball programming. ESPN declined to comment. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, adult cam site CamSoda has offered the NBA legend a six-figure deal to work with them on a show featuring exotic dancers. In an open letter shared on social media, the company reportedly wrote:

Dear Paul Pierce,

I saw the news that you have parted ways with ESPN after you posted a video to social media of yourself with exotic dancers.

Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned.

Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.

We’d be willing to extend you an offer of up to $250,000.

Paul has not publicly responded to the offer.