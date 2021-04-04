DMX UPdate: Lawyer Clarifies Rapper Still on Life-support

*DMX‘s lawyer has clarified that the rapper remained on life support Saturday afternoon at a Westchester, NY hospital after suffering a heart attack. Earlier, based on a statement from the attorney, we reported that the entertainer was breathing on his own.

The 50-year-old rapper behind such hits as “Yall Gon’ Make Me Lose My Mind” and “X Gon Give It to Ya” was taken to White Plains Hospital around 11pm Friday from his nearby home, and soon placed on a ventilator, attorney Murray Richman said.

“It does not look good,” the worried-sounding lawyer told Page Six Saturday night.

Here’s more via Page Six:

Earlier Saturday night, Richman had told The Post that the rapper had been taken off life support, but that was a “misstatement,” he told Page Six.

The rapper is surrounded by friends and family members, Richman said.

“A lot of people are gathering at the hospital.”

DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him, the attorney said.

The lawyer could not confirm a TMZ report that the rapper, who was born Earl Simmons, suffered the heart attack after an apparent overdose.

“I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge,” the lawyer said.