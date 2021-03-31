Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Chet Hanks Bloodied After Ex-Girlfriend Kiana Parker Hit Him With a Pot (Watch)

*”Rapper” Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, was left with a gushing head wound after a fight with his ex-girlfriend, in which she swung a pot at his head, according to video of the incident obtained by TMZ.

The incident took place on Jan. 8 at Hanks’ home in Sugarland, Texas. The 30-year-old can be seen accusing his former girlfriend, Kiana Parker, of “threatening” him with a knife. “S–t,” Parker says, before lunging at him while holding a pot. The camera cuts to black before Hanks turns it on himself to reveal his head wound. Parker, who appears with other people, argues that he “pushed” her.

“Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story,” says Hanks. He then accuses Parker of being mad that he caught her stealing his money, taking his credit cards and using them to pay her rent. Parker claims she grabbed the pot and swung it in self-defense after Hanks allegedly grabbed a knife in a menacing way.

He subsequently sued her for assault and battery, theft and return of the money she allegedly stole from him, according to the site. Parker, however, claims Hanks also has been violent toward her and even filed for a restraining order against him.

Kiana’s attorney, D’Angelo Lowe, told the outlet that Parker is under a doctor’s care at the moment, and that she’s tried serving Hanks to no avail. She also has tried to make contact with his famous parents about the temporary restraining order she’s trying to make permanent.

Meanwhile, Chet’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Page Six on Wednesday, “The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun, she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

The video footage of the altercation surfaces as Chet went viral—and faced backlash—for declaring that “White Boy Summer” is approaching.

“I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white,” he said, “I’m talking about, you know, me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cuz I am.”

