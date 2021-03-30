Naomi Campbell’s YouTube Series ‘No Filter’ Welcomes Paris Jackson / WATCH

*NEW YORK, NY — International supermodel, activist and philanthropist Naomi Campbell welcomes model, actress, singer, and daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson for an enjoyable and enlightening conversation on “No Filter with Naomi” – a limited-time series under her highly popular “Being Naomi” YouTube channel.

With more than 500,000 views, the web series has invited fans to #stayhome during this unprecedented era to save lives and has focused on intimate conversations conquering multiple topics between Naomi and a diverse collection of her friends, including a variety of designers, musicians, actors, beauty gurus and media personalities.

READ THIS, TOO: ESSENCE to Honor Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, Zendaya and Andra Day

The series debuted on April 6, 2020 and has since featured guests Andy Cohen, Pharrell Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Moore, Mariah Carey, Chelsea Handler, Cameron Diaz, Lenny Kravitz, Whoopi Goldberg, James Charles, Charlamagne Tha God, Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Cindy Crawford, Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Ashley Graham, Pierpaolo Piccoli, Lee Daniels, Christy Turlington, Adut Akech, Sharon Stone, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The “No Filter with Naomi” series returned after hiatus on June 23rd and featured a select group of episodes focused on impactful conversations dedicated to #BlackLivesMatter, social justice issues, racial and human inequalities. These critical conversations, reflective of our times, included featured guests: Opal Tometi, Rev. Al Sharpton, Alphonso Reed, Cleo Wade, Bethann Hardison, Tyler Mitchell, Indya Moore, Chase Strangio and Tori Cooper.