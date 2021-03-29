Zeus Network Announces ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ and S2 of ‘Baddies: ATL’ / WATCH the Drama!

*(LOS ANGELES, CA) – The millennial-focused streaming service Zeus Network announces the season 2 return of its hit series, “Joseline’s Cabaret,” starring Executive Producer Joseline Hernandez, premiering Sunday, April 18; and the premiere of its newest original series, “Baddies: ATL” starring the original bad girls of reality tv Executive Producers Natalie Nunn & Tanisha Thomas along with Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and introducing Sidney Starr. “Baddies: ATL” premieres Sunday, May 16.

Zeus is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV and Chromecast – subscribe by visiting TheZeusNetwork.com.

“We are excited to work with Joseline to bring original content, music and entertainment to Zeus,” said President and CEO, Lemuel Plummer. “Zeus aims to bring trending and relevant content that shifts the culture. Creators like Joseline are opening new doors for many years to come.”

Season one of “Joseline’s Cabaret,” consisted of seven hour-long episodes, following “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” superstar alum Joseline Hernandez in her hometown of Miami, as she created a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers. Season one ranked in massive ratings for Zeus and is now under exclusive licensing with WE tv to run as an original series beginning April 15th at 10PM ET/PT

“Joseline’s Cabaret” is created, and executive produced by Joseline Hernandez, with Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer, Zeus President Jason L. Tolbert, LJ Plummer and Mark Scheibal for Zeus Networks, along with, music producer Ballistic Beats, and co-executive producer Tameka Stevenson.

“Viewers fell in love with the original bad girls of reality tv and finally they make their long-awaited return to television,” shares Jason Tolbert, President of Zeus Network.

Zeus Network, the ad-free streaming service, founded by TV producer Lemuel Plummer features original scripted and unscripted series and videos conceived, produced by and starring a roster of popular social media providers.

To watch and subscribe to Zeus Network, or for more information, log on to www.TheZeusNetwork.com.

About Joseline’s Cabaret, Season 2

Hit series Joseline’s Cabaret, returns for season 2, but this year the Puerto Rican Princess is taking her talents to the ATL! This time, there will be even more passion, drama and crazy as Joseline works to fulfill her dream of turning dancers, hustlers and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe.

About Baddies: ATL

The original bad girls of reality television are back! Natalie Nunn, Tanisha Thomas, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai and Mehgan James reconnect in the ATL to reminisce, bring the fireworks, and settle old beefs. Once newcomer, Sidney Starr, is thrown into the mix the OG Baddies prove that being bad girls is not just who they are…but what they do. Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas serve as Executive Producers on the series.

ABOUT ZEUS NETWORK

Founded by Lemuel Plummer, President and CEO, Zeus, and co-founded by social media superstars and partners King Bach, Amanda Cerny and DeStorm Power is the first subscription on demand streaming service created by millennials for millennials. Launched in July 2018, the network features exclusive, original scripted and unscripted comedy and drama series, and other premium content. Zeus is available to subscribers for $3.99 per month on mobile phones and desktop computers at The Zeus Network. The Zeus mobile and connected TV apps will also be available on the Apple App store, Google Play Store, and Amazon App Store, providing anywhere, anytime, any device access. Follow Zeus on Instagram and Facebook.

source: CR8 Agency