Niecy Nash Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She’d ‘Never Been with a Woman Before’ Meeting Wife Jessica Betts (Clip)

niecy nash
Niecy Nash on Red Table Talk (Credit: Red Table Talk)

*Red Table Talks returns with a new episode Wednesday (March 31) featuring Niecy Nash in the hot seat discussing her recent marriage to wife Jessica Betts, and how she fell in love with a woman after two marriages to men.

In the sneak peek given to People.com, Nash, 51, tells Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she’d “never been with a woman before” Betts, who also appears on the episode.

Nash said her kids with first husband Pastor Don NasDia, 21, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28 — had hilarious reactions after hearing about Betts.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ ” Nash recalls. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'”

“And my son was like, ‘Wooow,’ ” the actress adds, as the rest of the group breaks out in laugher.

Watch below:

