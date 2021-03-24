*There’s been a change as far as how the Biden Administration is handling the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden is putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of addressing the situation, according to senior administration officials.

Just as President Obama put Biden in charge of overseeing the U.S. economy after he assumed office in 2009, Biden is emulating that move and putting Harris in charge of a problem threatening blow up all the success the the new administration has had thus far.

Here’s more via Axios:

Harris will lead efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019.

“Starting today, the Northern Triangle nations and Mexico will know there was one senior official dedicated to this effort. To be very clear, this is an important task,” a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.

It was held just an hour before a White House event with Biden, Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The announcement and high-level meeting, coming the same day the White House arranged a trip for senior aides and members of Congress to South Texas, illustrated the breadth of the administration’s efforts to get control of the problem.

Meanwhile, Republicans are chomping at the bit and saying that Biden is to blame for refusing to reinstate a Trump-era policy to expel unaccompanied minors, as well as more accommodating language the president’s own press secretary concedes is connected to the administration’s humanitarian values.