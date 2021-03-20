Saturday, March 20, 2021
Ben Crump Repping Nicki Minaj’s Mom Who Filed $150M Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Ran Over Father

A $150M lawsuit pertaining to the hit and run death of Nicki Minaj‘s father has been filed bon behalf of the rapper’s mother.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, alleges Charles Polevich drove recklessly back in February and was inattentive when he fatally struck Robert Maraj, who was walking on a street in Long Island. Police say after striking the 64-year-old, Polevich walked over to him, asked if he was okay and then fled the scene … later concealing his Volvo in a garage at his residence.

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” Crump tweeted this after filing the lawsuit. He added: “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Rober Maraj’s death!”

Charles Polevich
Charles Polevich

Polevich was charged with 2 felonies — leaving the scene of an accident that led to death and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence, reports TMZ. He also pled not guilty and is free on a $250,000 bond.

Fisher Jack

