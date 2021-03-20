Ben Crump Repping Nicki Minaj’s Mom Who Filed $150M Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Ran Over Father

A $150M lawsuit pertaining to the hit and run death of Nicki Minaj‘s father has been filed bon behalf of the rapper’s mother.

The lawsuit, filed by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, alleges Charles Polevich drove recklessly back in February and was inattentive when he fatally struck Robert Maraj, who was walking on a street in Long Island. Police say after striking the 64-year-old, Polevich walked over to him, asked if he was okay and then fled the scene … later concealing his Volvo in a garage at his residence.

READ THIS, TOO: Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @NICKIMINAJ‘s father. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. pic.twitter.com/tPrJgwYRIV — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 19, 2021

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” Crump tweeted this after filing the lawsuit. He added: “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Rober Maraj’s death!”

Polevich was charged with 2 felonies — leaving the scene of an accident that led to death and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence, reports TMZ. He also pled not guilty and is free on a $250,000 bond.