Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Coronavirus

Chris Paul Relives March 11, 2020 in HBO’s ‘The Day Sports Stood Still’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

chris paul - the day sports stood still
Chris Paul in HBO’s The Day Sports Stood Still

*When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver temporarily shutdown the 2019-20 season March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before the Jazz played the Thunder, Chris Paul shifted into overdrive in Oklahoma City.

“He was on the phone. It was not easy to understand for anybody what was going on,” Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, Paul’s OKC teammate last season, told AZcentral.com.

Paul, the National Basketball Players Association president since August 2013, details that seminal night in the documentary, “The Day Sports Stood Still,” to debut March 24 on HBO. The Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard is an executive producer of the film, which follows how COVID-19 has changed sports since March 11, 2020.

“I’m really excited about everyone getting a chance to see it,” Paul said last week. “I was in the training room talking with (Suns teammate Dario Saric) about it. It was unbelievable times. Crazy to think that was a year ago.”

An Imagine Documentaries and Fuqua Films production, Academy award winner Brian Glazer produced the documentary and Emmy Award winner Antoine Fuqua directed it.

“What makes the film that more special is it’s not just my story,” Paul continued. “It’s a ton of different athletes, fans, people that all went through these experiences.”

Below, Chris Paul, Monty Williams and Steve Kerr relive NBA suspending 2019-20 season on March 11.

Previous articleLate Hit: Provision Affecting Millions Of Gig Economy Workers Added to COVID-Relief Bill 
Next article‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Ree Recorded Her Verse… At Home? [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO