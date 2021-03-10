Chris Paul Relives March 11, 2020 in HBO’s ‘The Day Sports Stood Still’ (Watch)

*When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver temporarily shutdown the 2019-20 season March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before the Jazz played the Thunder, Chris Paul shifted into overdrive in Oklahoma City.

“He was on the phone. It was not easy to understand for anybody what was going on,” Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, Paul’s OKC teammate last season, told AZcentral.com.

Paul, the National Basketball Players Association president since August 2013, details that seminal night in the documentary, “The Day Sports Stood Still,” to debut March 24 on HBO. The Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard is an executive producer of the film, which follows how COVID-19 has changed sports since March 11, 2020.

“I’m really excited about everyone getting a chance to see it,” Paul said last week. “I was in the training room talking with (Suns teammate Dario Saric) about it. It was unbelievable times. Crazy to think that was a year ago.”

An Imagine Documentaries and Fuqua Films production, Academy award winner Brian Glazer produced the documentary and Emmy Award winner Antoine Fuqua directed it.

“What makes the film that more special is it’s not just my story,” Paul continued. “It’s a ton of different athletes, fans, people that all went through these experiences.”

Below, Chris Paul, Monty Williams and Steve Kerr relive NBA suspending 2019-20 season on March 11.