Friday, February 26, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Billboard Chart Topper Patrick Bradley Says ‘Exhale’ with New Album

By Eunice Moseley
PatrickBradley
Billboard chart topping Jazz keyboardist Patrick Bradley releases ‘Exhale’ album.

*“It’s a special project for me, it’s my 5th record,” said Billboard chart-topping Jazz keyboardist Patrick Bradley about his new album “Exhale” (Patrick’s Song Factory). “It was a fun project. I got a lot of really good smooth Jazz, R&B, Rock, Fusion. It’s one of my favorites.”

The 11 track project features assistance from Darren Rahn on alto sax; Rick Braun on trumpet; Allen Hinds on guitar;  Mel Brown on bass; Tarell Martin on drums; Grammy winning Jeff Lorber on keyboard; Gary Novak on drums; Christian Teele on percussion; Michael Thompson on guitar; Dave Weekl on drums, and David Mann on horn. “Exhale” is produced by Darren Rahn with Jeff Lorber producing two of the eleven selections.

“’Exhale’ is the title track and single, about what everybody went through – hell – last year,” Bradley pointed out. “Exhale and let 2020 go. Have fun. Find some hope. It’s about bringing people together…a musical release.”

“Exhale” is co-written by Patrick and Darren.

“‘Walk with Me’ has a story behind it, an experience that I had during the pandemic and… racial civil unrest,” he said. He said he asked himself what he could do to help, what was his role. “‘Walk with me’ and ‘Providence’ especially…is centered around looking at people the same. I got a sense God loves us all.” www.PatrickBradley.com

