Killer Cops Get Away Clean Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died days after being restrained by police in 2020.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference that her office “presented the strongest case possible” and acknowledged that many would be “disappointed from this outcome.” In a series of tweets, James also called for reform of the Rochester Police Department, noting that Prude, 41, was “in the throes of a mental health crisis” and “literally crying out for help” when officers restrained him while he lay naked in a street.

In addition to this, the New York Attorney General’s office also released a comprehensive report on Prude’s interactions with police leading up to his death. It included their reason for using a “spit hood” — to “prevent Covid transmission.”

