Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Killer Cops Get Away Clean Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

By Fisher Jack
Rochester Police Death
In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude, on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died days after being restrained by police in 2020.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference that her office “presented the strongest case possible” and acknowledged that many would be “disappointed from this outcome.” In a series of tweets, James also called for reform of the Rochester Police Department, noting that Prude, 41, was “in the throes of a mental health crisis” and “literally crying out for help” when officers restrained him while he lay naked in a street.

In addition to this, the New York Attorney General’s office also released a comprehensive report on Prude’s interactions with police leading up to his death. It included their reason for using a “spit hood” — to “prevent Covid transmission.”

 MORE ON EURWEB: Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Files Lawsuit Claiming Police Conspired to Protect Son's Killers

Fisher Jack

