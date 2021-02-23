Nathan and Alicia Lawson Open 1st Black RV Resort @ Alabama NASCAR Site

*Meet Nathan and Alicia Lawson, the African American couple that owns Time Away RV Resort, which will be the first recreational RV resort within walking distance of the NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. It is conveniently located two miles off Interstate Highway 20, near a truck-stop/gas-station, and will be open year-round.

Once completed, the new resort will feature near perfect, oasis-style landscaping, adding lush trees to the area’s already gorgeous natural landscape, as well as the area’s first large, family swimming pool. Construction includes the installation of 100 big-rig friendly, large pull-through sites, full hook-up, Wi-Fi, and cable access, plus a host of high-end resort amenities. The resort plans to provide an enjoyable stay and enhance the overall experience for RV travelers, whether guests arrive for an extended vacation, a quick get-away, hope to take advantage of the thrill of the Talladega Superspeedway or visit nearby local attractions: horseback riding, go-cart track, river rafting, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing.

Recreational vehicles are now major purchases for American families. Aside from vacation purposes, RVs are functional and convenient for those participating in conferences, speaker tours, or vending at festivals as part of today’s gig economy. These luxury vehicles allow families to navigate road travel in comfort. More campgrounds and trailer parks are opening across the country to meet the demand. However, the larger size of the Class A RV requires special accommodations.

The Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s largest and fastest track, hosting 102 NASCAR Cup Series races since 1969. Fans watch from the edge of their seats, as vehicles whip around the sharp curves of the tightly packed NASCAR track at top speed. Time Away RV Resort will be open in time for NASCAR’s 2021 season, which will be historic with Sports icon Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace premiering their new single-car team. Officials expect this collaboration to attract a more diversified audience to the sport of auto racing and draw huge crowds to the area of Lincoln, Alabama.

Time Away RV Resort promises amenities for RV travelers. Guests will be escorted to their assigned location by their greeter/concierge to individual pads that will be accommodating to large Recreational Vehicles. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the resort’s signature amenities: an open pavilion, indoor bathhouse, dog park, on-site laundry facility, children’s playground, Recreational Center with Gift Shoppe, Blue Lagoon area complete with a splash pond, and a stage area designed to project to the park. This resort will also be open for seven-day service, which includes weekends.

Time Away RV Resort is owned and operated by the family of Nathan and Alicia Lawson. As a veteran, Nathan is the former owner of an interstate trucking business that has been in operation for more than 30 years. His wife, Alicia, is experienced in pharmaceutical sales and marketing and has earned President’s Club recognition numerous times in a career that spans more than two decades. Along with their adult children, Shirley, Terrance, and Arlinda, this is a family of luxury RV enthusiasts who, as a practice, have vacationed together frequently. The Lawsons pride themselves on having served this country honorably in the military. Father and son, Nathan and Terrance are retired U.S. Army veterans, while daughter, Shirley is retired from the U.S. NAVY. Realizing the expertise among them, which also includes licensing in plumbing and electricity, in 2018, the family pooled their resources to intentionally design a top-of-the-line luxurious, recreational experience for RV travelers.

The official Grand Opening Celebration will take place on the weekend of June 12, 2021. To book your reservation, call (205) 855-3033 or visit the website at TimeawayRVResort.com

