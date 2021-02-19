Friday, February 19, 2021
Meek Mill Responds to Outrage Over Leaked Track That Mentions Kobe Bryant, Helicopter

By Ny MaGee
Kobe Bryant, Meek Mill - Twitter

*Meek Mill has responded to the heat he’s catching over a new song that finds him mentioning Kobe Bryant and a helicopter.

As you know, the Lakers star died last January in a helicopter crash, that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot. 

On Feb. 17, the lyrics to an unreleased song from the rapper leaked online and Kobe fans are not happy about this particular line: “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it by another Kobe.”

Many found the line insensitive. However, Meek disagrees, calling those who feel some way about the lyric  “zombies” that need to “wake up.”

READ MORE: Investigators Say Pilot Error Caused Kobe Bryant Crash, Disoriented in Clouds

meek mill tweet

“In my opinion it was disrespectful and distasteful. A lot of people died in that accident and a lot of people are still torn up. Some people just don’t understand that it’s inappropriate,” one Twitter user responded to a tweet Thursday from Meek that read: “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me …. s–t like zombie land or something! Lol.”

“Children died in that helicopter meek, u bring this on yourself,” another commented.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, Meek wrote, “They paying to influence y’all now… its almost like mind control ‘wake up.”

Bryant was 41 years old when he died. He is survived by wife Vanessa, 38, and daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

We previously reported.. federal safety officials recently determined that the pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe made the poor decision to fly into thick clouds, where he became disoriented and plunged the aircraft into a Southern California hillside.

The officials said that the pilot, Ara Zobayan — who was flying a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, thought he was climbing when the craft was actually plunging that fateful day on Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant’s daughter and six other passengers were heading to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County when they hit thick fog in the San Fernando Valley, causing poor visibility. 

The agency announced its findings that Zobayan violated federal regulations by flying into the clouds during the 40-minute flight. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

LEAVE A REPLY

