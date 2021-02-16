Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

By Fisher Jack
Nicholas James & Tika Sumpter / Getty
Nicholas James & Tika Sumpter / Getty

*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian’s interview with “Mixed-ish” actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page.

During the interview, Sumpter opened up about the second season of “Mixed-ish,” which returned on January 26 on ABC, and her upcoming wedding plans with her fiancé, Nicholas James.

Sumpter, who has been engaged to James for four years, hinted at a wedding celebration coming soon by saying she is ready now. The actress also said she wants to have a party once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The 40-year-old said everyone deserves a party given the tough times they have faced amid the pandemic. She explained that her family is getting older, and some family members died due to COVID-19 complications.

Hence, more than ever, she is more about getting family and friends together for a celebration, which to her is life. Sumpter finally revealed that she and James would plan their wedding this year and have it next year.

Sumpter and James met on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Network television series, “The Haves and the Have Nots.” They share a four-year-old daughter, Ella-Loren, who they welcomed in 2017.

Sumpter further revealed that the engagement ring was burning a hole in her fiancé’s pocket before he proposed.

Fisher Jack

