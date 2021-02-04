Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Arts

Patti LaBelle, Verdine White Part of Rock Hall’s Black History Month Screening of ‘Mr. Soul’ (Trailer)

By EURPublisher01
0

mr. soul!
Mr. Soul! documentary

*The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a series of virtual and in-person events and programs to honor African Americans’ contributions to the genre, reports the Akron Beacon Journal.

For folks visiting the museum in person there’s the exhibit, “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment.”

The Hall’s weekly Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast will spotlight African American inductees and their “unfiltered” induction speeches. This past Friday’s episode featured Gladys Knight and the Pips inducted by Mariah Carey, with Public Enemy inducted by Spike Lee and Harry Belafonte coming this Friday, The Miracles inducted by Smokey Robinson on Feb. 19, and Buddy Guy inducted by B.B. King and Eric Clapton dropping Feb. 26.

On the Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages, there will be a performance and interview with Jackie Venson at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Texas native became the first African American woman to win the category of “Best Guitarist” at the Austin Music Awards a year ago and will perform a 30-minute set and field questions from Jason Hanley, the rock hall’s vice president of education and visitor engagement.

There will be a screening of the “Mr. Soul” documentary at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 with a panel discussion to include inductee Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire and Patti LaBelle. The documentary takes a look at the public television variety show “SOUL!” that aired from 1968 to 1973 and featured Black literature, poetry, music and politics. To watch the screening, visit https://www.rockhall.com/events to register.

Here’s the trailer for “Mr. Soul.”

Rock hall inductees from Sly & the Family Stone will join an episode of the Tough Cookies podcast at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Inductees Freddie Stone, Rose Stone, Larry Graham, Jerry Martini and Greg Errico of Sly & the Family Stone are the special guests on the episode. It’s hosted by Adam Weiner of the Philadelphia-based rock band Low Cut Connie. He interviews the celebrated performers and even performs several songs, plus takes a tour through the Rock Hall’s Legends of Rock exhibit. For more info visit https://www.rockhall.com/events.

A discussion on “Rewriting Rock: New Takes on Black Women in Rock & Pop History” will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 on the hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Authors Daphne Brooks, who penned “Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound” and Maureen Mahon, author of “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll,” will take a look at their new books on Black women in pop music.

The final virtual event will feature a performance and interview with Robert Randolph at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 on the hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The member of The Family Band will talk about his Gospel roots and perform from the rock hall’s Klipsch Audio Stage.

Previous articleKhadijah Tribble Helps People with Marijuana Convictions Become Entrepreneurs
Next articleAmanda Gorman Covers Time’s ‘Black Renaissance’ Issue + A Conversation with Michelle Obama
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO