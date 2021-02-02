Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Other News

American Airlines, Capital One & Mastercard Respond to Black Woman’s ‘Racially Insensitive’ Bank Charge

By EURPublisher01
0

Kyetra Bryant
Kyetra Bryant. (Photo: Facebook)

*A Black woman’s claim of receiving an “African American, African service charge” on her bank statement following a flight on American Airlines, has prompted a response from the airline, as well as the credit cards involved in the transaction.

Kyetra Bryant told Fox 46 that she and her boyfriend bought tickets at an American Airlines self-serve kiosk and checked in luggage for a Thanksgiving Day flight out of Charlotte Douglas Airport. She said that on her bank statement, she found “African American, Africa Service Charge” posted on her bank statement, but not on her boyfriend’s statement after comparing their charges. Bryant said her attempts to get answers from the airline and credit cards involved were unsuccessful.

As previously reported, American Airlines said it was “disturbed” by Bryant’s allegations and immediately launched an investigation.

MORE FOR YOU: New ’90 Day Fiance’ Game Show ‘Love Games’ Coming to Discovery+ / WATCH

The airline followed up on Tuesday (Feb. 2) with a second statement:

“The customer alerted American to the offensively labeled baggage fee on her bank statement in mid-December. We were incredibly disturbed by what we saw and immediately launched an investigation to understand what occurred. After consulting with Mastercard, we were able to verify that the issue did not originate with American.”

Background
The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte with a Capital One debit card. All bank statement transaction descriptions are managed through the issuing bank, in this case Capital One. Mastercard has confirmed that American correctly submitted the transaction information during the payment process.

Capital One and its payment processing partners are conducting their own investigation to determine the root cause and correct the issue. Our Customer Relations team has reached out to Ms. Bryant to update her on the findings of our investigation, and apologize for what she has experienced.

Capital One also said in a statement that they “immediately” launched an investigation:

Our investigation has shown that this technical issue is the result of a miscoding of a merchant’s name.  It is entirely unrelated to any specific customer information. At Capital One, we created a proprietary system that offers our customers greater details on all of their transactions. We do this in part by using technology that relies on an external database of business information. We are actively investigating precisely where the technology misinterpreted the merchant data and we are correcting the issue.”

And for the record, Mastercard released a statement saying that after its own investigation, “it is our understanding that American Airlines is not responsible for this error. American Airlines submitted the transaction correctly for a checked baggage purchase — including the proper merchant name. Our bank issuing and payment processing partners are working to understand how the error occurred so this does not happen again.”

Previous articleJaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban
Next articleJermaine Dupri featured in Live Nation’s ‘My Rhythm and My Blues’ Series
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO