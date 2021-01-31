Monday, February 1, 2021
Black History

OUR ROOTS – Black History Month in the USA 2021

By Fisher Jack
Our Roots - Sinach - MLK - EURWEB 2020

*Her “Way Maker” song which she wrote, took the Gospel music world by storm topping the US Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart after it was covered by Gospel musician Michael W Smith and thereby winning her a Dove Award for Song of the Year. Now, he had a dream and was relentless.

The FBI scrutinized him and invaded his privacy but he remained an outspoken voice on behalf of equality and justice for Black Americans. This wind of change season, OUR ROOTS welcome you to Black History Month 2021. Let’s celebrate, remembering the men and women, young and old who have contributed to Black history in the US and diaspora. February is here again!

Tayo Fatunla - 2021b
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria in 2020. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”.www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]

Fisher Jack

