Thursday, January 28, 2021
‘It’s That 2022 Sh**!’ Diddy Tours Rick Ross’ $25M Compound and is Blown Away (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
maxresdefault
Diddy, Rick Ross and Ross’ Mansion

*During a visit to Atlanta recently, Diddy reconnected with his friend Rick Ross and filmed his arrival at Rozay’s estate. The video shot by both parties, complete with Diddy being astounded by the “Black excellence” he was witnessing, has gone viral.

Ross’ guided tour included his classic vehicles, toy collection, and even horses. The spot was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. It’s 450,000 square feet, sits on over 300 acres and has 109 rooms. Ross said he charged $2.75 million to allow his crib to be used for a movie shoot.

An impressed Diddy says in the video, “I ain’t gonna lie, n—–s be talking like they be getting money and like they have taste and they got style…Well god d—n. When God made this n—a here, whoo whoo! The boy cold. The boy cold. You gotta give it to him, man. Thank God, God made a Rozay. Somebody had to do it. A Black man is doing this!”

Ray J was also seen in the video with Diddy. Watch it all below, courtesy of All Urban Central.

EURPublisher01

Social Heat

