Russell Westbrook, John Wall Trash Talk Each Other in First Meeting Since Trade (Watch)

*Russell Westbrook finally came face to face with the player who was traded for him last month, as the NBA’s Rockets faced the Wizards Tuesday night in Houston.

John Wall led H-Town with 24 points in beating his former team, 107-88, before a reduced-capacity crowd. And the win came complete with trash talking between the two.

Watch below:

In an interview that aired on NBC Sports Washington before the game, Wall said he was partly motivated to win to make Washington look bad for trading him and a protected first-round draft pick for Westbrook.

“I just felt like the [Wizards] thought I was done, no matter how much hard work I put in over the summer; they came and watched me,” Wall said on the court after the game, in contrast to General Manager Tommy Sheppard’s and Coach Scott Brooks’s preseason statements about how fit Wall looked. “I thought they thought I was done. That’s why I came out here and did what I did.”

Watch below:

Below, both Wall and Westbrook comment on their trash talking during the game. Westbrook told reporters that Wall was “just talking s**t ’cause they started to win.”