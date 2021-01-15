Chester Hollman III – Wrongfully Incarcerated 28 Years by Black Prosecutor and Black Judge – Speaks Out

*Chester Hollman III spent 28 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, he opens up about being convicted by a Black prosecutor and later having his sentence upheld by a Black judge.

He also talks about his recent settlement of $9 million and transitioning to life as a free man.

OTHER NEWS: Trump’s Presidency is Over – What’s Next in 2021? How do We Move Forward? (VIDEO)

More about Chester Hollman: He reached the settlement with the City of Philadelphia this past December (2020). He was exonerated and released in 2019 after a key witness admitted to falsely implicating him in a 1991 murder.

“Having my freedom rightfully restored after 28 years is bittersweet, as many innocent people like myself spend decades in prison hoping and fighting simply to reveal the truth, and the few who do gain their freedom are left to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives,” Hollman said in a statement.

Read/learn more at WPVI/6ABC.