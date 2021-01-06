Wednesday, January 6, 2021
MAGA Folk Harass Mitt Romney in Airport and On Flight for Affirming Biden Victory (Watch)

Screenshot-Capture-2021-01-05-23-25-35
Sen. Mitt Romney being harassed at airport and on flight (Jan. 5, 2021)

*Video of Donald Trump supporters harassing Sen. Mitt Romney at an airport and on his flight Tuesday has gone viral.

The MAGA devotees were recorded in a video screaming “traitor” nearly 20 times at the Utah Senator after he apparently boarded the plane, which appeared to be in Atlanta.

Romney ran afoul of Trump supporters when he joined a bipartisan group of senators in a statement on Sunday affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The prior night, he lead Republicans in ripping a dozen fellow GOP senators who planned to object to certifying Biden’s victory when Congress tallies the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

Romney said Saturday night: “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it.”

A passenger was heard on the video asking the Republican lawmaker, “We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden,” referring to the Ukrainian gas company that had Biden’s son Hunter on the board of directors. The woman also mentioned Wednesday’s Electoral College vote, saying, “Mitt Romney, you don’t listen to your constituents.”

A separate video of Romney being accosted as he sat in a secluded section of the airport terminal was also shared Tuesday on Twitter.  The woman who recorded the clip approached the senator and asked him, “Why aren’t you supporting President Donald Trump?”

Romney replied that he has agreed with Trump on “many of the things he’s for.”

The woman followed up, “Are you going to support him in the fraudulent votes?”

Romney then said, “In the election, no, I’m not.”

“It’s a long story but we have a Constitution,” he continued.

“The Constitutional process is clear. I’ll follow the Constitution and I’ll explain all of that when we meet in Congress this week.”

When the woman told Romney that he was voted in to represent conservatives, he left his seat and walked away.

“You’re a joke, an absolute joke, it’s a disgusting shame,” she said.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

