En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Explains Crazy Reason Why Luther Vandross Called Police on Group [VIDEO]

In a new interview, Dawn Robinson of En Vogue recalled the group touring with late singer Luther Vandross in the early ’90s, and how he really didn’t care for the women.

“He didn’t like us very much,” said Robinson, noting that in their contract the group was restricted from wearing sequins or flashy clothes and certain colors like red, white, blue, or black. Vandross would also watch their rehearsals to make sure they weren’t breaking his dress code rules.

The R&B crooner even called the cops on the group because they passed his dressing room to get to the stage. As reported by theJasminebrand.com, the incident was detailed in the 2004 biography, “Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross.”

READ MORE: EnVogue on Why Luther Vandross Was a ‘Nasty Tyrant’

“He called the police on us when we were in Miami because he said we walked past his door to go to the stage,” she said. “He wanted us to take a cart and have one of those golf carts drive us around to the front of the venue of the coliseum, with all the fans at the concession stands buying stuff. He wanted us to drive all the way through the hallway, go to the front of the building and walk down the steps past all the fans…and walk to the stage. ‘Do not pass my door.’”

Robinson continued: “He called the police. The police showed up. The police were like, ‘Oh my God, we thought you guys were tearing the place apart.’”

At one point during the tour, Vandross allegedly told the ladies, I am a girl group.”

 “What he meant was, I have these girls who are here with me, Ava [Cherry] and Lisa [Fischer]. They are the ones that I want dancing around on stage with sequins hitting their dresses. I want them to catch the light.  That’s why you guys signed the contract,” Robinson explained. 

Despite how mean he was to the group, Robinson says she learned a lot from Vandross.

“He had a vision and this was his show.  Yeah, he was mean to us. It was very rough. But we learned a lot from him and he was amazing. I wouldn’t change anything.”

