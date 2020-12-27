crime
Kennedy Maxie: Adorable 7-Yr-Old ATL Girl Shot in Head by Stray Bullet … Has Died
*Remember our story about record producer Jermaine Dupri wanting police to go “code red” as far as increasing racial profiling over the shooting of a 7-year-old girl by a stray bullet? Well, unfortunately, that child has died.
Kennedy Maxie died six days after she was struck by a stray bullet while Christmas shopping with her family in Buckhead this past Monday (12-21-20), according to reports.
She passed away Saturday night, Channel 2 Action News reported. The girl had been in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare at Atlanta at Scottish Rite since the shooting, officials said.
#BREAKING
Fulton County ME has confirmed that 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie has passed away after she was shot near Phipps Plaza on 12/21. This is absolutely SENSELESS! If you have any info, PLEASE call police or at 404-577-8477. @wsbtv @StopCrimeATL https://t.co/CE1wmJLrbt
— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 27, 2020
Here’s more via AJC.com:
Kennedy, who lived in Cobb County and attended Sedalia Park Elementary, was shot in the back of the head while riding with her mother and aunt near Phipps Plaza. Investigators do not believe the family’s Lexus was the intended target of the shooting, which stemmed from an argument between several men in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said.
The child’s aunt told detectives she heard the gunfire while driving along Peachtree Road near the high-end shopping mall. Moments later, she realized Kennedy had been struck and drove straight to the hospital, where the little girl was rushed into surgery.
Police are still examining surveillance footage from the parking lot in an attempt to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made.
crime
MORE Racial Profiling is What Jermaine Dupri Wants After Girl, 7, Shot in ATL
*It looks like Jermaine Dupri has had enough of the senseless violence that is enveloping his beloved hometown of Atlanta.
What’s causing him a lot of anxiety in particular it seems is the recent news of an ATL family that is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy after a seven-year-old girl was shot near Phipps Plaza, a local upscale mall.
Kennedy Maxie was out and about doing some holiday shopping with her family on Monday night, December 21 when the shooting incident happened. She was in a car with her mother and aunt as they were riding past Phipps Plaza when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.
Initially, the girl’s mother and aunt didn’t realize Kennedy had been wounded, but of course, once they realized that she had been, they immediately alerted the authorities while rushing Kennedy to the hospital. As of this posting, Kennedy Maixie remains in critical condition.
As we said up top, the incident has caught the attention of Jermaine Dupri, who was actually born in Asheville, North Carolina but raised in Atlanta. Having been an advocate for the city, he has now expressed his rage over the tragedy while calling for tougher policing to keep everyone in the city safe.
“If you really from the A, it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting s**t at Lenox,” Dupri, 48, tweeted on Christmas Eve. “And now Phipps, the police need to get tougher, the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a f*ck about y’all getting mad about me saying this, lil kids getting shot is wack.”
If you really from the A,it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting shit at Lenox and now Phipps,the police need to get tougher,the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a fuck about y’all getting mad about me saying this,lil kids getting shot is wack
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 24, 2020
Dupri isn’t the only one that feels that way. He’s what one of his supporters wrote in response:
“I know worse words than wack to use in describing those who shoot kids…killers. No matter what f**king excuse in custody or on the lamb. #ProtectOurChildren @MayorBMScott in Bmore too! ATL! Brownsville! Minneapolis!”
Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also condemned the shooting, saying in a statement:
“Once again we’re addressing a situation of a senseless shooting that we believe arose from individuals unable to resolve a situation civilly.”
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrests of the person responsible for Kennedy’s injuries. FOX5 Atlanta reporter Eric Perry shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday:
“This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by a stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta.” He added in a separate tweet, “At last check, She’s in critical condition in the hospital. Please keep the family in your prayers.”
This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by the stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HR7Z6zCabZ
— Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 23, 2020
crime
Study Confirms Black Kids Six Times More Likely to be Fatally Shot by Police
*A new study examining how minors are victims of police violence has found that Black children were six times more likely to be fatally shot by law enforcement than their white peers.
The study examined cases over a 16-year period, and the results were published in the journal Pediatrics. Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found, per CNN.
Here’s more from the outlet:
Goyal and her team found that 140 adolescents died from police intervention from 2003 to 2018, and of those cases, 131 involved firearms, the study states. The vast majority of the victims — roughly 93% — were male, with an average age of 16 years.
During this same period, 6,512 adults were fatally shot by police, and Black and Hispanic adults had the highest mortality rates compared with White adults, according to Children’s National.
“The results are not surprising, but that doesn’t take away from the tragedy of these results,” lead researcher Dr. Monika K. Goyal told CNN. “When we see that this extends to children, it makes this issue even more tragic.”
Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by the police than their White peers over a 16-year period, according to a new study.
Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found. https://t.co/RuRDEMZsCH
— CNN (@CNN) December 21, 2020
“Although these numbers are small, Dr. Goyal notes that there’s a potential rippling effect, with the death of each child having wide-ranging impact on an entire community,” according to a news release from Children’s National, where Goyal is associate division chief of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Services and director of Academic Affairs and Research.
“These findings are likely an underestimate of the true toll,” Goyal told CNN. “This (rate) did not include children who were shot but didn’t die.”
“We had a sufficient enough sample size to show that there were large differences, when we compared deaths of children due to police shootings between Black and White children and White to Hispanic children — we were appropriately powered,” she added. “We would have seen those same results over a larger time period.”
Goyal hopes the study will foster tangible change when it comes to police relations with the Black community.
“Our country is truly reckoning with the differential use of police force in communities of color,” Goyal said. “These disparities extend to youth, and my hope is that this data is a call to action to start engaging in that hard work to truly understand the policies that exacerbate these disparities.”
crime
Julius Jones is Innocent. Don’t Let Him be Executed by the State of Oklahoma
*The following message is from Cece Jones-Davis (Julius Jones Coalition)’s petition:
When Julius Jones was 19-years-old, he was convicted of a murder he says he did not commit. I need your help to save his life.
Julius has lived on death row for almost 20 years and is held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. He is allowed one hour of sunlight a day, and three showers a week. Every minute we wait to take action, Julius is suffering. Every second that goes by brings Julius closer to being executed for a crime he didn’t commit.
At the time of the crime for which he was convicted, Julius was a 19-year-old student-athlete with a promising future, attending the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship. It is clear that Julius’ lawyer did not adequately defend him, and that explicit racial bias played a significant role in the process… For example:
- Eyewitnesses place Mr. Jones at his parents’ home at the time of the murder, miles away from the crime scene.
- Mr. Jones’ co-defendant admitted to being involved in the crime and is now free after testifying against Julius. He was heard bragging that he “set Julius up.” Mr. Jones’ co-defendant matches the only eyewitness description of the shooter based on the length of his hair.
- Newly-discovered evidence shows that at least one juror harbored racial prejudice that influenced his vote to convict and sentence Mr. Jones to death. One juror reported telling the judge about another juror who said the trial was a waste of time and “they should just take the n***** out and shoot him behind the jail.”
I learned about Julius’ story through Viola Davis’ docuseries “The Last Defense.” As a person of color and a person of faith, I knew that I couldn’t stand by while an innocent man was killed. I am an Oklahoma taxpayer and the idea that my money will be used to kill Julius makes me sick.
Every day an innocent man is forced to sit in solitary confinement, awaiting his death.
Recently, a grassroots movement successfully pressured Texas to stay the execution of Rodney Reed, another black man sentenced to death for a crime he says he didn’t commit. If we can save Rodney, then Julius has a chance.
Please join me and demand justice for Julius.
Click HERE to sign the petition.
