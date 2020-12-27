Kennedy Maxie: Adorable 7-Yr-Old ATL Girl Shot in Head by Stray Bullet … Has Died

*It looks like Jermaine Dupri has had enough of the senseless violence that is enveloping his beloved hometown of Atlanta.

What’s causing him a lot of anxiety in particular it seems is the recent news of an ATL family that is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy after a seven-year-old girl was shot near Phipps Plaza, a local upscale mall.

Kennedy Maxie was out and about doing some holiday shopping with her family on Monday night, December 21 when the shooting incident happened. She was in a car with her mother and aunt as they were riding past Phipps Plaza when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

Initially, the girl’s mother and aunt didn’t realize Kennedy had been wounded, but of course, once they realized that she had been, they immediately alerted the authorities while rushing Kennedy to the hospital. As of this posting, Kennedy Maixie remains in critical condition.

As we said up top, the incident has caught the attention of Jermaine Dupri, who was actually born in Asheville, North Carolina but raised in Atlanta. Having been an advocate for the city, he has now expressed his rage over the tragedy while calling for tougher policing to keep everyone in the city safe.

“If you really from the A, it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting s**t at Lenox,” Dupri, 48, tweeted on Christmas Eve. “And now Phipps, the police need to get tougher, the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a f*ck about y’all getting mad about me saying this, lil kids getting shot is wack.”

Dupri isn’t the only one that feels that way. He’s what one of his supporters wrote in response:

“I know worse words than wack to use in describing those who shoot kids…killers. No matter what f**king excuse in custody or on the lamb. #ProtectOurChildren @MayorBMScott in Bmore too! ATL! Brownsville! Minneapolis!”

Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also condemned the shooting, saying in a statement:

“Once again we’re addressing a situation of a senseless shooting that we believe arose from individuals unable to resolve a situation civilly.”

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrests of the person responsible for Kennedy’s injuries. FOX5 Atlanta reporter Eric Perry shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday:

“This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by a stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta.” He added in a separate tweet, “At last check, She’s in critical condition in the hospital. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by the stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HR7Z6zCabZ — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 23, 2020