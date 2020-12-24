Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome First Child, Son ‘Ice Davis’

*Gucci Mane, 40, and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, 35, welcomed their first child together — a baby boy they named Ice Davis.

“My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis. He’s here!!!!!!!” Gucci announced on Instagram alongside a photograph from Ka’oir’s blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.

Keyshia also shared an image from the same shoot with the caption “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord,” she wrote. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.”

Ka’oir has three children from a previous relationship while Gucci (born Radric Davis) shares a son with ex Sheena Evans.

“Gucci and I both have children,” Ka’oir said in an interview on The Breakfast Club in Oct. 2017. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but at the same time, I need it to be private. I don’t want the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

The couple announced on social media in August that they were expecting their first child together.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir,” the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Ka’oir showing off her baby bump in black lingerie that she accessorized, diamond jewelry and stiletto nails.

The KA’OIR Cosmetics founder and model also shared a similar photo, writing, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.”

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in October 2017.

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood. I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him,” Ka’oir told Fader in 2017. “I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”