She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)

*President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run his White House Domestic Policy Council, according to reports.

Rice, 56, also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was vetted to serve as Biden’s vice president and was also in the running for the Secretary of State gig, a position that went to Antony Blinken.

There was concern that Rice would have difficulty getting confirmed for any position in the Biden administration, because the path includes a Republican-controlled Senate and GOP legislators that have vilified her. The director of the Domestic Policy Council is not a Senate-confirmed position.

The Biden team had been looking for the right high-profile slot for Rice. the top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her background and experience in foreign policy.

Last summer, when “veepstakes” was on and poppin’, Rice told “CBS This Morning” what she felt she could bring to a Biden ticket.