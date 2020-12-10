Today’s Video
She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
*President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run his White House Domestic Policy Council, according to reports.
Rice, 56, also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was vetted to serve as Biden’s vice president and was also in the running for the Secretary of State gig, a position that went to Antony Blinken.
There was concern that Rice would have difficulty getting confirmed for any position in the Biden administration, because the path includes a Republican-controlled Senate and GOP legislators that have vilified her. The director of the Domestic Policy Council is not a Senate-confirmed position.
The Biden team had been looking for the right high-profile slot for Rice. the top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her background and experience in foreign policy.
Last summer, when “veepstakes” was on and poppin’, Rice told “CBS This Morning” what she felt she could bring to a Biden ticket.
Coronavirus
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
Education
Connecticut Becomes 1st State to Mandate African-American Studies for High School Students (Video)
*Connecticut on Wednesday became the first US state to require all of its high schools to provide a course on African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.
“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, adding that the step is “long overdue.”
After signing Public Act 19-12 last year, Lamont announced Wednesday that it is now law. The legislation calls for directing all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to US history, society, economy, and culture. Connecticut high schools may offer the course in 2021-2022, but will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the autumn of 2022.
Government
Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to Head Housing Agency
*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.
Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.
MORE NEWS: AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.
Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.
“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”
HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.
Get the FULL story on Marcia Fudge being tapped to lead HUD at Politico.
