Gabourey Sidibe is Engaged, Boyfriend Brandon Frankel ‘Put A Ring On It’

*Gabourey Sidibe is off the market.

Her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, has proposed and the actress, 37, shared the exciting news on social media.

On Tuesday, she posted a video of the two together on Instagram, flashing her engagement ring. Check out the post below.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe wrote. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy.”

“He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need,” she continued. “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

Frankel also shared the video, writing “I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES’. So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby.”

According to The Daily Beast, Sidibe and Frankel have been dating since 2019.

Congrats to the happy couple!

