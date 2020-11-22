Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tia Mowry was Told She Should Go for ‘Latina’ Roles ‘Cause She ‘Didn’t Look Black Enough’ / WATCH
*From the outside it’s easy for most folks to look at the successful childhood career(s) of twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley and assume it was all peaches and cream.
Well, of course that wasn’t the case. Tia says she a Tamara were treated differently. As an example, Tia says Tamera was constantly told her hair was a “distraction.” Casting directors even advised Tia to go after Latina roles.
On her YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, she said this:
“It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren’t of ethnicity — better dressing room, better trailer. Now I’m like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn’t know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn’t have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better. But when it came to my projects and what I was doing, you actually really visually saw the less-than.”
Even after “Sister Sister” became a hit show, basically nothing changed, says Tia:
“I remember once the show became a hit, it’s very normal for you to ask for a raise. That’s what happens, right? People get raises. But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts’ that weren’t of diversity, and that was frustrating. Very, very frustrating.”
While she and Tamera were known for their curly locks, Tia Mowry-Hardrict said she was also insecure about those because she didn’t see many other women rocking their natural hair.
“When I was doing Sister, Sister, I had curly hair and what was interesting was once my sister and I got older and we wanted to be viewed as ‘sexy,’ we would straighten our hair. I went on to do so many other television shows and I would always wear my hair straight because I was insecure about my curly hair. These insecurities came because I didn’t see these images, meaning women with curly hair and their natural hair, being portrayed as beautiful.”
She added that at one point, Tamera was told her hair was a “distraction.” Tia also said:
“I’ve been told I’m not Black enough, which was very odd and weird to me. You don’t look Black enough. I think you would fit more of the Latino role.’ It’s like, what? These were casting directors who did not understand the different shades of Black culture.”
But the upside to the bad treatment was that it helped to boost her ambition.
“How I was treated is why I built my work ethic. Nothing came easy to me. I always had to work harder than. I’ve always had to be better than average. And I guess if I didn’t go through what I had gone through or if I didn’t see what I had seen when I was a child, I don’t think I would be where I am today, which is a hard freaking worker. Because guess what? It’s hard to outwork someone.”
source: theJasmineBrand.com.
Wendell Pierce Tapped to Play Blues Icon B.B. King in Biopic
*Actor Wendell Pierce has been tapped to portray legendary blues artist B.B. King in a new film.
Pierce, known for his performances in “The Wire” and “Treme,” announced the project on social media.
“We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled.,” Pierce tweeted Monday.
“An icon playing an icon. I can’t to watch you and BB shine together, my friend. Sending so much love to you and this production,” actor Jimmi Simpson responded.
Singer Tank also commented, “WOW!!!!… You are absolutely the artist to paint this colossal cathedral!!”
READ MORE:AMC Entertainment Running Out Cash, Offers Theater Rentals for $99
We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled. pic.twitter.com/Y9JJvA3WW2
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King died in 2015 at age 89, and is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time. His career spanned nearly six decades, earning the singer 15 Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. His biggest hit was “The Thrill Is Gone.”
Michael Zanetas, producer and myself in preparation for the BB King biopic. The Thrill is On! A thrill of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0He6Zi2Kbo
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King was twice married and had 15 children. He died at his Las Vegas home in 2015 after a months-long battle with various health problems. Many of his famous friends took to social media to express their sympathy and condolences following his death.
“I want to thank him for all the inspiration and encouragement he gave me as a player over the years. And for the friendship we enjoyed,” Eric Clapton said on Facebook at the time “There’s not a lot left to say, because this music is almost a thing of the past now. There are not many left who play it in the pure way that B.B. did. He was a beacon for all of us who loved this kind of music, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”
Pierce has acted in films like “Malcolm X” and “Selma,” and shows including “Suits” and “Ray Donovan,” and recently starred in “Chicago P.D.” and the “Jack Ryan” series.
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
View this post on Instagram
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
*Trina and Towanda Braxton recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to promote the new season of their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”
During the conversation, they touched on everything from their troubled sister Tamar, their past romances, and the status of Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship.
When it comes to misconceptions about the sisters from the WE tv show, Towanda explained, “One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.”
READ MORE: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]
Sneak Peek! #BFV #BraxtonFamilyValues pic.twitter.com/QuTzsE9Tt3
— IG:BraxtonFValues (@BraxtonFValues) November 12, 2020
Towanda also had this to say about Tamar unfollowing the sisters on social media, “Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.”
Check out excerpts from the rest of the conversation below, via MadameNoire.
Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters? (both Trina and Towanda raise their hands)
First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.
Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.
Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.
On Birdman and Toni
Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.
Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.
Watch the full interview below:
