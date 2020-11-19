Exclusive Audio Clip of Smokey Robinson’s New Audible Original ‘Grateful and Blessed’ [LISTEN]

*Smokey Robinson has teamed with Audible for his new project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits.

This Audible original is the personal recollections of an icon and recounts a legendary career spanning 70 years with unprecedented detail through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.

We have an exclusive clip from Smokey’s new audio memoir, in which he recalls a moment he played a song for fellow music legend Ray Charles.

“I am a nervous wreck, I am sitting next to Ray Charles at the piano, do you hear what I’m saying? So he said, ‘Play your song baby.’ So I started to play it and I started singing. [singing] And I’m singing and he gets it- I played it almost all the way through and he said, ‘Ok baby I got it…,” Smokey explains.

Hear him tell it via the SoundCloud player below.

“Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” is a 100-minute special that “features a mix of words and music, as Robinson recounts his humble beginnings in Detroit, growing up with future icons Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross,” USA Today writes. The singer, songwriter and record producer recalls his early days as frontman of The Miracles, and his work with Motown artists.

When asked by USA Today to define his legacy after 65 years in the business, Robinson, 80, explained: When I was a kid, I used to watch every musical variety show on TV, especially “Ed Sullivan.” I would see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., and they’d all say, “We’ve been doing this for 25 years!” And I would look at them and say, “Damn, how could somebody be doing something like that for 25 years?” But 65 years, man. That’s amazing to me. I’m very grateful and very blessed to be able to live a life that I love like this for these many years.

“Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” is available NOW exclusively on Audible.

WATCH:

We’re joined by the legendary music icon Smokey Robinson who’s talking to us about his latest project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/Tub0DMjhWl — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) November 18, 2020