Exclusive Audio Clip of Smokey Robinson’s New Audible Original ‘Grateful and Blessed’ [LISTEN]
*Smokey Robinson has teamed with Audible for his new project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits.
This Audible original is the personal recollections of an icon and recounts a legendary career spanning 70 years with unprecedented detail through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.
We have an exclusive clip from Smokey’s new audio memoir, in which he recalls a moment he played a song for fellow music legend Ray Charles.
“I am a nervous wreck, I am sitting next to Ray Charles at the piano, do you hear what I’m saying? So he said, ‘Play your song baby.’ So I started to play it and I started singing. [singing] And I’m singing and he gets it- I played it almost all the way through and he said, ‘Ok baby I got it…,” Smokey explains.
Hear him tell it via the SoundCloud player below.
When asked by USA Today to define his legacy after 65 years in the business, Robinson, 80, explained: When I was a kid, I used to watch every musical variety show on TV, especially “Ed Sullivan.” I would see Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., and they’d all say, “We’ve been doing this for 25 years!” And I would look at them and say, “Damn, how could somebody be doing something like that for 25 years?” But 65 years, man. That’s amazing to me. I’m very grateful and very blessed to be able to live a life that I love like this for these many years.
“Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” is available NOW exclusively on Audible.
WATCH:
We’re joined by the legendary music icon Smokey Robinson who’s talking to us about his latest project “Smokey Robinson: Grateful and Blessed,” in which he shares the stories behind some of his greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/Tub0DMjhWl
— 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) November 18, 2020
Barack Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ Memoir Sells Over 887,000 Copies in 1 Day
*Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release on Tuesday, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.
The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.
“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”
As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”
My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world. pic.twitter.com/hdZysCpCN9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 17, 2020
The book summary goes on to state, “Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African American to hold the nation’s highest office.”
Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, also hit record breaking sales when her “Becoming” memoir sold 725,000 copies in North America its first day. The book has sold 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.
“So far it has been neck and neck with Michelle Obama’s book,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, about “A Promise Land.”
Obama’s 768-page memoir came out Tuesday and has a list price of $45.
crime
Man Goes On Knife Attack at Queens IHOP Over Face Mask [VIDEO]
*A Queens man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.
CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.
IHOP has a happy hour! So bring a little hoppiness to your tum tum with all your favorite yum yums for just $5. pic.twitter.com/9lapL20Mji
— IHOP (@IHOP) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from TMZ:
Surveillance video captured the horrifying scene. At first, you see the customer in the waiting area with another guy — although, we’re told there were at least 3 men who rolled in together.
Looks like a staffer’s telling him to mask up, which seems to piss him off. He gets up to argue, and appears to leave the building — but when the whole crew comes back, he’s way more agitated.
The video shows the guy who allegedly refused to put on a mask storm back into the IHOP and charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera.
While trying to get a hold of that person, the guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it.
A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.
Scroll up and watch the wild scene via the video player above.
Cops are currently on the hunt for the guy and his pals, the report states.
John Legend Jokes About Michael B. Jordan Taking PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title
*“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan has been announced as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and the outgoing Sexiest Man Alive, singer John Legend, seems to be more than happy to relinquish the title.
Legend covered the annual issue in 2019, and the publication caught some heat over it because your average woman simply does not find this man sexy. Talented, yes. The Sexiest man alive? Hell no!
On Twitter, Legend congratulated Jordan on taking the Sexiest Man Alive title, writing “Congratulations to my brother Michael B!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain.”
READ MORE: John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: ‘The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One’ https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs
— People (@people) November 18, 2020
Back in September, People asked Legend who should rock the “Sexiest Man” crown after him.
“I don’t know, I do not know,” the musician admits. “Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That’s the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.”
“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he joked.
Meanwhile, Jordan said in his PEOPLE cover story that the publication’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue has always been a favorite among the women in his family.
“When my grandmother was alive, [the issue] was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” the actor said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
