Today’s Video
Michael B. Jordan Talks About His Latest Accolade: People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (Watch)
*Did anyone really need People Magazine to tell us that Michael B. Jordan is the “Sexiest Man Alive?”
“It’s a cool feeling,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about the publication crowning him Tuesday night with its annual distinction. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”
People noted, “From chiseling his body to carry on the boxing legacy of Apollo Creed as his son, Adonis, in 2015’s Creed to portraying Black Panther’s ruthless villain Erik Killmonger in 2018, Jordan, now 33, continues to make his mark in Hollywood — and the world.”
During an appearance Tuesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Jordan talked about his new title, getting made fun of by his friends, Jimmy predicting his win, being ahead of NBA legend Michael Jordan in the rankings, working with Denzel Washington on his new movie “A Journal for Jordan,” growing out his mustache during quarantine, shooting in Berlin for his other movie “Without Remorse,” and driving 203 mph on the Autobahn.
Watch below:
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: The Wardlaw Brothers, Legacy 5 Release ‘9 Makes Us 1’ Single Collabo / WATCH
*“It was written after nine people were killed in a church,” said Luther Wardlaw about the collaborative new single, “9 Makes Us 1,” released by Contemporary Gospel’s The Wardlaw Brothers and Christian Southern Gospel’s Legacy 5. “I got a request to write the song for a documentary. It was chosen by the Holy Spirit…for a time such as this.”
“It was a very special time for us,” said Scott Fowler, lead vocalist of Legacy 5 about the collaboration with The Wardlaw Brothers. “…The Holy Spirit brought us up in unity. We (Legacy 5) play united in a way to inspire you to see Scripture unfold.’
The Wardlaw Brothers, inspired by Boyz II Men and Take 6, has carved their own niche’ in Contemporary Gospel garnering a #1 Billboard album, and Stellar and Dove Award nominations. The Wardlaw Brothers members include Luther, Tony, Carl, Jamie and Rodney. Legacy 5, founded by Scott, has become a Top 10 chart-topping Christian Southern Gospel band, that consist of Fowler on lead vocals; Josh Townsend on piano; Bryan Walker with baritone vocals; Lee Black with tenor vocals, and Matt Fouch on bass.
“I revisited the song…with everything going on. I sent it to the brothers and they had the idea to put it out. I said, ‘I don’t think we should do it alone.’ My brothers said why don’t we send it over.”
Their label liked the idea and the song. They recommended Legacy 5.
“I think it was the Holy Spirit that led us to them and I thank God for the opportunity.” Luther added.
MORE NEWS: Taraji P. Henson Hosts New Podcast: ‘Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound’ / LISTEN
When you see the music video of the two groups in the studio; the powerful vocals; the perfect harmony; the awe inspiring lyrics, and the perfect combination of Christian Southern Gospel and Contemporary Gospel you will also feel like them, that the Holy Spirit had a hand in it all.
“All the guys were so excited. Their faces lit up,” said Scott about when Legacy 5 heard Billboard chart topping The Wardlaw Brothers wanted to collaborate on a single. “We were all thrilled. It’s a special time to get in the studio.”
When I mentioned how I loved that they were not wearing masks in the video of the recording of the “9 Makes Us1” single, exercising what I called their “faith muscle,” Scott laughed and said, “We tried to do it with the masks on and the producer said, ‘I can’t understand a word you guys saying!’”
The “9 Makes Us 1” single is a song about unity. Two different types of Gospel artists and two different races of Gospel artists coming together to sing about unity – that in itself is a powerful message.
“This song is about love, joy, peace, goodness, faithfulness, patience, kindness, self-control and gentleness,” Luther Wardlaw said about the single. “It’s proof that this can happen. We worked very well together,”
Fowler added, “When you embrace the fact that we have the same God…creator. That He breathe His life into all of us…God’s family don’t see distinguishing characteristics.”
Luther concluded the interview with, “Visit our website 9MakesUs1.com and navigate, and preview the song.” www.TWB5.com www.LegeacyFive.com www.9MakesUs1.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles Saturday November 6, 2021 at (TBD). The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
THE REAL: Tyra Banks On Work/Motherhood Balance + Obama’s Memoir and Legacy Discussed! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Nov. 17 the hosts of The Real welcome Tyra Banks, who discusses Dancing With The Stars and her new SMiZE Cream ice cream!
She speaks about how emotional she was when co-host Jeannie Mai was forced to leave DWTS recently for health reasons, and also shares how she balances her career and motherhood.
And co-host Loni Love expresses her sense of pride in Barack Obama and his legacy, as the ladies talk about the former president’s new memoir and the revelations in it.
Tyra Banks Shares How She Balances Her Career And Motherhood
Tyra Banks On Jeannie Having To Leave Dancing With The Stars
Loni Expresses Her Sense Of Pride In Barack Obama And His Legacy
Tyra Banks Shares How She Balances Her Career And Motherhood
Loni Love: How do you balance and make sure your work doesn’t consume you?
Tyra Banks: Yeah, so it easily could, right, like it can totally take me over. First of all, ModelLand is on hold, so I don’t have to deal with everything – ModelLand’s on hold right now because of COVID-19, it’s an attraction, an experiential attraction, but… I like to just focus, like laser focus at whatever is in front of me. For instance, I used to try to like, do a business meeting and tend to my son, and everything on Zoom, and I realized, no, “Mommy’s on a meeting right now, Mommy has to focus.” I focus on my meeting – and then I give him 100% dedicated time.
Adrienne Houghton: I love that.
Tyra: Even during that workday, you know, when we’re Zooming? Even if it’s five minutes, fifteen minutes, an hour – but super dedicated. Then he feels fulfilled, and then you can go back to work as a mom. You know, so that’s what I’ve realized as opposed to trying to blend it all in, and then he feels messed up, and then people at work are like, “What ‘chu doin’ with your son?” You know what I mean? So… I feel like that focus has helped a lot.
[EDIT]
Tyra: As much as I talk about the balance of, you know, like, to spend time with the child, and then focus – I used to get so embarrassed in meetings, like, Zoom meetings, with people, that my son would like, come in, like, “Oh my God, I’m not going to get this deal, this investor’s going to think I’m like, you know, I’m not being, like, you know, responsible.” But now I realize you can like, also embrace the chaos. So my son will sit on my lap and be like, “Who you doin’? What you want? You into some ice cream? You gonna make ice cream with my Mommy?” And I used to be like, “Ohh my gosh,” but now, showing the beauty of that full family is also a good thing, like and you don’t have to be embarrassed as a woman. In the beginning of Zoom, it’s like, we’re taught as women, that like, we can’t show our motherhood, we can’t any of that at work, you just have to be like boom, boom, boom. But now I think it really shows you as a human being and it’s all good. But then you gotta say, “Baby, ok, now Mama’s in a meeting, now you gotta go sit your butt down.” You know, so it’s got balance.
Loni: All right!
Adrienne: Balance is everything!
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kandi Burruss Discusses Life, Business, and Real Housewives Drama // STEVE on Watch
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – Steve has a conversation with close friend, actress, entrepreneur and Kandi Buruss. (watch it above or on Facebook.)
From the exit of NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives: Atlanta, to her many ventures as a business woman, and her key insights on how to be successful, Kandi sits down to spill it all.
Additionally, Steve Harvey creatively taped this interview from outside of his home and invited audience members to watch in his driveway – from the safety of their own vehicles – complete with honks to replace applause/laughter.
Episode highlights include:
- Kandi talks about what it’s like being a parent during the pandemic, specifically with her 10-month-old daughter Blaze:
- “For people like us who travel a lot and we work a lot…my biggest fear was that I would miss her first steps or a moment like that.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I was about to hit a flip in that house when she walked to me and that was her first steps – I was so excited, I was so happy that I was here for it.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi shares her thoughts on NeNe Leakes departure from Real Housewives:
- “We don’t really talk…” – Kandi Burruss
- “What’s your take on the whole situation?” – Steve Harvey
- “I think in negotiations, sometimes we get what we want and sometimes we don’t get what we want and…when we don’t get what we want, we have to make the decision on if we want to part ways and I think [NeNe] made that decision for herself.” – Kandi Burruss
- “She will be missed on the show for sure…I’m not trying to take anything from her. She was a great addition to the show.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I guess right now she didn’t care to come back this season, for whatever reason.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi talks about what it’s like being a successful entrepreneur:
- “My mother, my family, everybody kind of has that drive, that hustle. I feel like to me, to have success at a very young age, I didn’t end up going to college so in my mind I always need to figure out how I was going to maintain my wealth.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I never wanted to be one of those child stars that you see, you know they are successful when they’re young and then they grow up and they’re just barely making it.” – Kandi Burruss
- “I didn’t want to be that person, so I knew that I needed to read up on a lot of books, like all the financial books I was reading said that you have to have multiple sources of income to be a millionaire.” – Kandi Burruss
- “If you have a long career and you’re in the game and you stay in the game…it’s a rollercoaster. Sometimes we have super highs and we have a little dip… and as long as you’re on the rollercoaster, you’re gonna go up again.” – Kandi Burruss
- Kandi on using her resources to provide for the community:
- “Right now it’s very important for me to rebuild my community and bring more jobs to my community so we try to bring more jobs to the area or put businesses in areas where we know there are a lot of African Americans and we want to better the experience for African Americans.” – Kandi Burruss
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer