Fifth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Award Winners Revealed
*(Los Angeles, CA) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has unveiled the winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which recognize the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.
Dick Johnson is Dead takes home the most prestigious award for Best Documentary Feature as well as Best Director for Kirsten Johnson.
My Octopus Teacher wins the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Science/Nature Documentary.
“We couldn’t be more excited about being able to celebrate such a diverse group of films and filmmakers and subjects this year of all years, on the fifth occasion of the CCDAs, and with 2020 being what it is,” said Christopher Campbell, President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “The world needs this variety of storytelling now more than ever, and all of these documentaries moved us in unique ways. We are proud that we could still support these films and share the best of the best with nonfiction fans. Our only regret is that we couldn’t do so while also honoring the talented artists and their incredible work in person.”
Though this year’s gala event was not held in person due to the ongoing pandemic, special acceptance videos from each of the winners can be found by clicking their links below.
The winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards are:
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Melissa Haizlip, Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Horrocks, My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Lindy Jankura, Alexis Johnson and Alex Keipper, Totally Under Control (Neon)
BEST SCORE
Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts and Buck Sanders, The Way I See It (Focus Features)
BEST NARRATION
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)
David Attenborough, Narrator
David Attenborough, Writer
BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY
MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)
BEST HISTORICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY
John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple)
The Go-Go’s (Showtime)
BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY
Boys State (Apple)
BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)
Athlete A (Netflix)
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentary Films)
(Directors and Producers: Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. Producer: Poh Si Teng)
MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECTS OF A DOCUMENTARY (HONOR)
Dr. Rick Bright – Totally Under Control (Neon)
Steven Garza – Boys State (Apple)
The Go-Go’s – The Go-Go’s (Showtime)
Judith Heumann – Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)
Dick Johnson – Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
Maggie Nichols, Rachael Denhollander, Jamie Dantzscher – Athlete A (Netflix)
Fox Rich – Time (Amazon)
Pete Souza – The Way I See It (Focus Features)
Taylor Swift – Miss Americana (Netflix)
Greta Thunberg – I Am Greta (Hulu)
About CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an off-shoot of The Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most-accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs returning to host for his third consecutive time. The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement.
About CRITICS CHOICE ASSOCIATION (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 30th Annual ‘Divas Simply Singing!’ and Divas Health Awareness Week
*DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, hits a major milestone in 2020, hosting its 30th annual fundraiser for The D.I.V.A. Foundation as a virtual event and on Saturday, December 5th on KTLA-TV.
Produced and hosted by Tony Award nominee, Spirit Award winner, honored AIDS activist and The D.I.V.A Foundation founder Sheryl Lee Ralph, it is the culmination of DIVAS Health Awareness Week, a slate of programming that kicks off with a World AIDS Day Townhall on December 1.
In addition to streaming online, for the first time in its history, DIVAS Simply Singing! will be telecast locally in Los Angeles on KTLA (Channel 5) from 7pm – 9pm PST and numerous other stations throughout the U.S. owned by Nexstar Media Group. The event will include appearances by multi-Grammy Award winning singer Lalah Hathaway, actress/comedian/singer Jenifer Lewis, Grammy Winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, Broadway star and Emmy Award winning actress Loretta Devine, and many others to be announced.
Other scheduled virtual events include the streaming of a “World AIDS Day Townhall”; a riveting all-star reading of “Sometimes I Cry: Real Women & Real Stories about HIV/AIDS”; a “DIVAS Health Awareness Panel Discussion”; “DIVAS Rewind: The Best of DIVAS Simply Singing!”; and much more. This year, Sheryl Lee’s DIVA Award presentations will be folded into the main DIVAS Simply Singing! television event.
Funds raised through DIVAS Health Awareness Week will benefit Project Angel Food (PAF) and Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). The D.I.V.A Foundation has been involved for several years with Project Angel Food, which was created by a group of compassionate volunteers who were concerned about our most fragile community members suffering in silence from malnutrition and the many other ravages of HIV/AIDS. Having expanded their services to any person battling life threatening illnesses, they are part of the Food is Medicine Coalition, an innovative healthy food pilot program for low-income Californians with chronic health issues.
Sheryl Lee says, “Project Angel Food is a crucial organization that addresses the very real problem of food inequity. In this time of COVID-19 and vast economic uncertainty, it is even more real for people. In the beginning PAF was dedicated to those suffering with AIDS and unable to feed themselves. Now, food inequity is a larger health issue because of COVID-19 , and how our frontline workers and people who have suffered from the virus are also in need during this challenging time.”
Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is an organization that educates, inspires and connects the Black LGBTQ community in Southern California. Striving to create safe spaces for Black LGBTQ individuals to gather and grow. Their mission is to develop a stronger sense of community and overcome the challenges of cultural-stigma and religious opposition to their orientation. Annually, Better Brothers Los Angeles hosts The Truth Awards. The annual event awards tuition and book scholarships to promising Black and Brown LGBTQ youth which The D.I.V.A, Foundation supports.
“Our annual DIVAS Simply Singing! event has helped so many in need because of the many leading brands and the talented DIVAS who come every year to raise their voices in song for the cause,” Sheryl Lee says. “We began 2020 with excitement as we were underway with our plans for this year’s 30th celebration, and we all experienced the entire planet shut down in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. Each of our worlds evolved into something we had never seen.”
“The impact that this pandemic has had on so many lives globally has been vast, and our new normal is now before us,” she adds. “After much deliberation, we decided to take our World AIDS Day commemoration virtual and expand our programming. We will continue to fight stigma, raise HIV/AIDS awareness and other critical health issues, every dollar raised through our efforts has gone to help men, women, and children fighting HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. The lights, the mic, and the DIVAS Simply Singing! is a show like no other.”
An acronym for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware,” The D.I.V.A. Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization founded Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway.
The foundation stems from Sheryl’s deep concern for the lack of attention given to AIDS in the early years and now COVID-19 has exposed the huge health disparities that exist for people of color. The D.I.V.A. Foundation uniquely uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to raise funds, awareness, erase the stigma still connected to HIV/AIDS, mental wellness, and educate people about STIs, HIV, Heart disease, Cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As their mission statement says, “We simply dare to care.”
Entertainment
2020 Black Music Honors to Celebrate Legendary Music Icons – Rickey Smiley to Host
*Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020.
Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.
The honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, “I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition.”
Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June’s Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.
The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show’s title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty. For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors.
Entertainment
Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston Set for Posthumous Inductions into Rock Hall Tonight
*They’ve both gone on to the great beyond, but tonight Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and other stars will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Those other stars set to be inducted into the hall’s 2020 class are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers.
Houston, who died in 2012, released her debut album in 1985 and became one of the greatest singers in music history. The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had a short recording career with only two albums, He died in 1997 at age 24. The talented rapper obviously made a major impact in short short span.
Artists become eligible for induction to the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first record.
MORE NEWS: ‘First Thought Was He’s Not Gonna See the Movie’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Death of ‘Soul Men’ Co-Star Bernie Mac [EUR Video Throwback]
The Rock Hall’s annual induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located. The situation changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bottom line is that HBO will air a taped special tonight (11-07-20) at 8pm Eastern, with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Alicia Keys making appearances alongside some of the inductees.
Others set to make appearances during the TV special include Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley. During the event, music managers Irving Azoff and Jon Landau will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Also worth noting is the fact that EUR associate Keith O’Derek’s footage of Biggie (Notorious B.I.G.) will be included as part of the late rapper’s induction.
