BLIND ITEM: The Coffee Table Book

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

There is a coffee table book that has been in the works for ages. It has been completed, but I don’t think it will ever find a publisher. It contains photos of generally half naked men. Sometimes completely naked and sometimes fully clothed, but for the most part looking like a Studio 54 busboy. The photos were all taken at parties hosted by this former A+ list talk show host and game show creator. He loved to show off the young men he was mentoring. The thing is, the photos from these parties that are included in the coffee table book are dozens of current and former A list celebrities who would probably not want to be viewed in that light. I know this former A+ list mostly television actor from a defunct long running hit network show is one who has voiced his opposition to being included.

Can you guess the former A+ list talk show host/game show creator?