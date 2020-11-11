Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Coffee Table Book
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There is a coffee table book that has been in the works for ages. It has been completed, but I don’t think it will ever find a publisher. It contains photos of generally half naked men. Sometimes completely naked and sometimes fully clothed, but for the most part looking like a Studio 54 busboy. The photos were all taken at parties hosted by this former A+ list talk show host and game show creator. He loved to show off the young men he was mentoring. The thing is, the photos from these parties that are included in the coffee table book are dozens of current and former A list celebrities who would probably not want to be viewed in that light. I know this former A+ list mostly television actor from a defunct long running hit network show is one who has voiced his opposition to being included.
Can you guess the former A+ list talk show host/game show creator?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Athlete and the Reality Star
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Interesting statement from the celebrity/reality star who is only famous because of the former A+/A list athlete she once married. I thought the friendship with the family ended because she hooked up with the alliterate athlete when he was on a “break” from the girlfriend he cheats on quite often. The athlete hooks up with a lot of the friends on the “breaks,” and the friends all get sent to the island of misfit toys while the athlete faces no consequences.
Can you guess the reality star and the athlete?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actress Caught Up in Ponzi Scheme
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The one named rapper who is doing the crazy investment scheme to build towns and what not with the rapist party attending/Ponzi scheme supporting Presidential candidate has snared this A list offspring actress of a permanent A+ list singer as an investor. She can kiss all that network money away if she gets involved.
Can you guess the rapper and the actress?
