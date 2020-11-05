BLIND ITEM: She Never Called It Rape, But…

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Back when this permanent A+ list singer was just getting some fame, this permanent A+ list mostly move actor who is an Oscar winner suddenly showed an interest in casting her in a movie. Because of who he was, she took the meeting which was dinner. All through dinner she could tell he was more interested in sex with her than any movie. He tried to make a move after dinner, but she turned him down. Fast forward six or nine months and she is a little more famous and he had another great year. Our actor sends a gift to the singer of a car. A very expensive car.

He then asks her out again under the pretense of another casting opportunity. This time, he hosts the dinner at his home and says there will be multiple couples there. Nope. Just him. She knows what is going to happen. She never called it rape or even sexual assault, because she did say yes. She called it the worst night of her life. She never spoke to the actor again. Hated him. He would force her to confront him though by having his publicists leak casting rumors that she was going to be in his next project. So, of course reporters would ask her about it and she would have to relive that night all over again.