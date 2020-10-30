Entertainment
Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Recording Artist in History to Achieve Three RIAA Diamond Albums
*New York, NY – Whitney, the artist’s second studio album, has been certified RIAA Diamond (10x Platinum), joining Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) to make Whitney Houston the first Black recording artist (male or female, solo or group) with three Diamond albums in her discography.
Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and The Estate of Whitney E. Houston would like to thank Whitney’s fans for their abiding love for her music and making this achievement come true.
On January 15, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the induction of Whitney Houston into its Class of 2020. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will replace the live 35th annual Induction Ceremony with an exclusive special honoring the Class of 2020 Inductees. The program will air on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8pm (EST).
A new sizzle reel has been created to celebrate Whitney Houston, her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and the 35th anniversary of her debut. The short film includes career highlights and memories of Whitney shared by her fans.
DID U SEE THIS? Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]
In collaboration with The Estate of Whitney E.Houston, music legend Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Larry Mestel of Primary Wave Music, Dennis O’ Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri will produce “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, the official Whitney Houston biopic. The film is directed by Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) from a script by Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Darkest Hour”). Currently casting, production is slated for 2021 with an eye on opening in theaters around Thanksgiving 2022. McCarten will produce through his Muse of Fire Productions banner.
Released in June 1987 on Arista Records, Whitney, the singer’s successor to her multi- Platinum hit-filled debut, generated five Billboard Top 10 singles, the first four–“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”–going #1, making her the first female recording artist ever with four consecutive Hot 100 #1’s. More remarkably, when added to her three straight #1’s from Whitney Houston (“Saving All My Love for You”, “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All”), it meant that Whitney Houston had an unbroken unprecedented run of seven #1 iconic smash singles.
The album and its first single, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” were phenomenal hits worldwide, peaking at #1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several countries throughout Europe. When Whitney debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart in June 1987, she was the first woman recording artist to ever debut at #1. Whitney took home the Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female Grammy Award that year for”I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Whitney has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Whitney Houston, the artist’s 1985 debut and first to reach RIAA Diamond Award status (13x Platinum) was celebrated earlier this year with the release of a 35th anniversary 2LP 12″ vinyl collector’s edition of the album which included the first US release of the Whitney Dancin’ Special EP/remix album. Released by Arista Records on Valentine’s Day 1985, Whitney Houston took 55 weeks to hit #1, but once there, spent 14 non-consecutive weeks in the top slot, one of the longest-running #1’s in Billboard chart history. Whitney Houston was the best-selling album of 1986 in the United States and the first album by a female artist to earn Billboard’s #1 Album of the Year (1986). In 2013, Whitney Houston was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.
The Bodyguard (Soundtrack), Whitney’s second RIAA Diamond (18x Platinum) Award winning album, won the Grammy for Album of the Year while the iconic single, “I Will Always Love You” took home Record of the Year. The film–a romantic drama costarring Kevin Costner–was a worldwide box-office smash, securing Whitney Houston’s status as an incandescent international superstar on records, radio and the big screen. With global sales of more than 45 million copies, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) is the all-time top-selling album by a female artist worldwide and the biggest-selling soundtrack album ever. The best-selling album of 1993, The Bodyguard (Soundtrack) spent a then-record-setting 20 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 while “I Will Always Love You”—which recently reached a billion streams on YouTube–established a then-record of 14 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. “I Will Always Love You” is now the first solo artist entry from the ‘90s to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club.
Whitney Houston has been cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists to date with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.
‘Tamron Hall’ Celebrates Halloween-Eve with 2 Very Special Costumes Honoring Diana Ross / WATCH
*On today’s special Halloween episode of ‘Tamron Hall,’ Tamron dazzled her audience with three different costumes inspired by the legendary award-winning singer and performer Diana Ross.
Also on today’s show, Tamron spoke with another member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, who was wearing one of her original gowns from her years as part of the iconic female singing group.
Plus, Tamron shared an image of her son Moses decked out in costume as Brian Walker from the 1975 film “Mahogany,” in which Ross starred.
GOOD NEWS! Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
Judge Judy Sheindlin Announces New Court Show to Debut on Amazon’s IMDb TV
*Judge Judy Sheindlin and her new court show are headed to IMDb TV,
According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin’s upcoming new reality tv series (currently titled “Judy Justice”) is similar to her long running “Judge Judy” program, and will see her presiding over small-claims cases.
“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin, 78, said in a statement. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”
READ MORE: ‘Judge Judy’ to End After 25 Years, Announces New Show ‘Judy Justice’ [WATCH]
Of the upcoming project, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement: “Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades. As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”
Sheindlin announced on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March that after 25 years, the “Judge Judy” show is coming to an end.
“CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she told Ellen. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”
“Judge Judy” premiered in 1996, and after filming over 4300 episodes so far. Sheindlin said she ain’t ready to slow down yet.
“I’m not tired,” she told DeGeneres, noting that her new show “Judy Justice” will drop a year after “Judge Judy” ends.
“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” she said.
“Judge Judy” is currently airing its 25th and final season.
Juan Winans: Award-Winning Recording Artist Releases Inspirational Single ‘NOW’ / LISTEN
*Songwriter, producer and singer Juan Winans releases his brand new single titled “NOW” today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
Executive produced by Michael-Anthony Taylor, the song can be accessed now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, YouTube, and other digital retail and streaming sites. (Or, hear it HERE by scrolling down to the YouTube player.)
“NOW” features snippets from the late Congressman John Lewis’ 1963 speech at the historic March on Washington, paired with Winans’ insightful lyrics, which begin: “We don’t have another day, another time, another place/And no longer can we wait, it’s gotta be NOW/Our sons and daughters ripped away, don’t let their lives be in vain/If we ever want to change, it’s gotta be NOW.”
Winans wrote the tune and performed it live on Sunday, October 25, 2020, during the Biden For President campaign’s “GOTV L!VE: A Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert Special,” an all-star music and motivation pre-election rally that aired nationally this week to more than 65 gospel music stations across Urban One, FOX SOUL, and iHeartRadio networks. Hosted by actress Meaghan Good and her husband, film producer DeVon Franklin, the broadcast event featured prominent speakers from politics, faith-based organizations, entertainment, and sports as well as musical performances by Winans as well as his sister, Deborah Joy Winans, and MAJOR., JoJo, J.J. Hairston, Tamela Mann, and The Resistance Revival Chorus.
MORE NEWS: Jameelah Scurry’s La’Vanter Boutique Cleaned Out in Less Than 60 Sec by Philly Looters / WATCH
“I wrote ‘NOW’ as a clarion call to all who seek to act on their convictions, that we are at a moment of necessary action,” explains Winans, who also produced the track. “It is not enough to believe others should or will speak for any of us who wish to have our voices heard and our fundamental rights honored. Individuals must speak now, must act now, must vote now to contribute to – and ensure – a lasting collective good. We must pick up the mantle of leaders who preceded and fought for us, and continue their leadership.”
The new single, which will be featured on his forthcoming album, is the latest in a string of powerful songs and thrilling performances by Winans, a third-generation member of one of gospel’s first families, The Winans. His recent DARE Records single with his wife, Juan and Lisa Winans’ “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin Winans, is currently No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Airplay chart and No. 8 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales chart.
Juan began his career as a teenaged member of the group Winans Phase 2, which also featured his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans; they are the sons of the late David “Pop” Winans and Dolores “Mom” Winans, who have also recorded together. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf. His songs have been recorded by such artists as Mary Mary, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Smokie Norful, Michael Bolton, and others.
Listen to Juan Winans‘ ‘Now’:
