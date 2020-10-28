‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Will Destinie Go Back to Prison? [WATCH]

*The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” is back and follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them.

As noted in the press release, whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?

In our exclusive clip above from this week’s episode, Destinie worries about being sent back to prison for seven years. When her man tries to reassure her that everything will be okay, Destinie ain’t buying it. Watch the moment via the YouTube player above.

When it comes to the other couple’s this season, Maurice’s bold move stuns Jessica, and Kristianna’s fugitive status puts her whole family at risk. The road to the DMV is paved with Heather’s fury. Quaylon explores his options -– without Shavel, and it’s all going down on Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.

Meanwhile, this season on “Love After Lockup,” couples finally reunite after one is released from prison. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama? Is it true love or just a con?