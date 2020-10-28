Television
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Will Destinie Go Back to Prison? [WATCH]
*The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” is back and follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them.
As noted in the press release, whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?
In our exclusive clip above from this week’s episode, Destinie worries about being sent back to prison for seven years. When her man tries to reassure her that everything will be okay, Destinie ain’t buying it. Watch the moment via the YouTube player above.
#TFW the reaction says it all… 😬 #LoveAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/oGIjq5fCuI
— Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) October 27, 2020
When it comes to the other couple’s this season, Maurice’s bold move stuns Jessica, and Kristianna’s fugitive status puts her whole family at risk. The road to the DMV is paved with Heather’s fury. Quaylon explores his options -– without Shavel, and it’s all going down on Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.
Meanwhile, this season on “Love After Lockup,” couples finally reunite after one is released from prison. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama? Is it true love or just a con?
Will Downing to Release New Single ‘So Many Good Die Young’ on Nov. 11
*Garnering acclaim as an unwavering artist who “bares his soul,” Will Downing is sharing another piece of himself with the release of “So Many Good Die Young,” set to drop on November 11, 2020.
“So Many Good Die Young” was co-written and co-produced by Will Downing and Randy Bowland.
The song touches the soul and make you stop and think. It’s a celebration of life and memories of loved ones who will forever remain in our hearts.
The powerful video montage for the track featuring Kobe & Gigi Bryant, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Aaliyah, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Chadwick Boseman is a ‘must-experience,’ and serves as a testament to those who knew them, loved them and were deeply affected by the work that will forever defined their legacies.
“We were moved to write “So Many Good Die Young,” as a witness to history. The passing of Chadwick Boseman prompted Randy Bowland to start writing the song. So, moved by the loss of this iconic figure got me thinking visually about others who suffered the same fate (hence the video). I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues and stories that move us,” Will Downing says.
MORE NEWS: 'Love After Lockup' Exclusive Clip: Will Destinie Go Back to Prison? [WATCH]
With a career that spans 32 years in the music business and 23 albums to his credit, the smooth baritone and distinctive vibrato is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time.
Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like “I Go Crazy”, “Wishing On A Star” and “I Try”, with original hits “A Million Ways”, “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.”
Will Downing’s emotional track is just another shining example of the incredible songwriter he is.
“So Many Good Die Young,” along with its moving video to honor the release is a ‘stand out’ tribute masterpiece and for sure to be a classic.”
For all things Will Downing, visit https://www.willdowning.com/
source:
Pam Broussard
BNM Publicity Group
[email protected]
Miss Robbie Breaks Silence After Son Tim Norman Arrested in Murder Plot
*Robbie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time following the murder plot contorversy impacting her son, Tim Norman.
We previously reported… Robbie and her son/business partner James Timothy “Tim” Norman had a huge falling out several years ago and they’ve been estranged ever since.
To make the situation even worse between them… Norman was arrested over the summer for an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his nephew Andre Montgomery, and Miss Robbie’s grandson.
Norman was busted by feds for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew back in 2014. The Feds says he worked with a Memphis-based woman named Terica Ellis to allegedly pull off the murder.
READ MORE: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Threaten to Sue Over COVID Billboards [VIDEO]
Robbie has been quite on social media since news broke, but she recently made time to share a message to family, friends and fans for their love and support.
“I truly appreciate all the love, prayers, cards, calls, and messages, of support my family and I have received from you all,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her making a heart with her hands. “May God bless you all.”
As reported by MadameNoire, a friend of the family, journalist April Simpson, recently shared a text message she received from Miss Robbie
“Understandingly, she is not ready to talk and just wants prayers,” Simpson said on Facebook. “In a text to me she wrote quote: ‘Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.’”
Robbie and her son starred on the hit OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” and in a 2016 epside, he took her to their old neighborhood where Andre lost his life. Scroll up and watch the clip above.
Sammie Talks Hosting HBCU Virtual Event ‘We Are The Culture’
*Urban One kicked off their exclusive virtual HBCU experience called One Yard. Bringing HBCU students, alumni, and fans a month to remember. With celebs such as Sammie, Lance Gross, and Keisha Knight Pulliam celebrating being black, young, and gifted.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless caught up with Sammie to talk to him about hosting One Yard’s Battle of the Beats, his new candle collection, and the new music he’s working on.
“We’re so powerful. We’re so excellent. We are the culture. We are the swagger. We are the epitome of I feel godliness.” Sammie says, “When I graduated high school I was if I didn’t return back to the music business, going to attend FAMU,” He goes on, “It’s always been a part of me to just keep that alive and to keep that energy going. So it’s imperative and I’m happy to be a part.”
It has always been HBCU’s culture to take pride and celebrate homecoming. One Yard is a platform that embraces technology and innovation to ensure that audiences are able to enjoy the myriad experiences that Black Colleges and Universities offer wherever they are. Throughout this experience, guests will be hosted by HBCU alumni all-time favorite celebrities and influencers, to bring them these exclusive events.
“Yes, a homecoming ordeal is a big deal. This is like huge, you know what I’m saying?” The singer goes on, “I don’t get excited about a lot of things. That’s the emotion that I kind of lack. But I am excited to be a part of this because I missed out on the college experience.”
I’m pretty sure this isn’t the only thing the Friend’s Zone singer is excited about. As he has officially become a business owner, opening his very first candle store in Conners, Georgia called Simply Naked Candles. He is also releasing his sixth studio album in 2021 called Sunset. In the meantime, while you’re waiting on his next album, grab your Simply Naked Candles and check out him hosting One Yard.
