Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Magazine Editor
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In an attempt to prove she is not a racist, this magazine editor all of you know put a woman of color on the cover of the magazine. Great. Next time maybe she could pick one who was not intimately involved with the billionaire pedophile or accused of sleeping with underage girls or who is a witness to the pedophile activities of the royal or who sleeps with dictators and oligarchs for money and protection or to help facilitate trafficking in/through their countries.
Can you guess the magazine editor and the woman of color?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer’s Jailhouse Schemes
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list singer turned child rapist/pornographer had himself beat up in jail in a bid to get out. He still has that escape from the country plan all put together.
Can you guess the A+ list singer?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer is Completely Broke
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A list singer in a group turned reality star is completely broke and selling off her possessions. She is desperate to get a host/judging job and is willing to hit the casting couch to do it.
Can you guess the former A list singer?
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]