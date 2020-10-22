Connect with us

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Magazine Editor

Published

47 mins ago

on

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

In an attempt to prove she is not a racist, this magazine editor all of you know put a woman of color on the cover of the magazine. Great. Next time maybe she could pick one who was not intimately involved with the billionaire pedophile or accused of sleeping with underage girls or who is a witness to the pedophile activities of the royal or who sleeps with dictators and oligarchs for money and protection or to help facilitate trafficking in/through their countries.

Can you guess the magazine editor and the woman of color?

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Singer’s Jailhouse Schemes

Published

1 day ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The former A+ list singer turned child rapist/pornographer had himself beat up in jail in a bid to get out. He still has that escape from the country plan all put together.

Can you guess the A+ list singer?

Continue Reading

Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant

Published

2 days ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.

Can you guess the A list rapper?

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Singer is Completely Broke

Published

3 days ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This foreign born former A list singer in a group turned reality star is completely broke and selling off her possessions. She is desperate to get a host/judging job and is willing to hit the casting couch to do it.

Can you guess the former A list singer?

Continue Reading

TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens

Trending