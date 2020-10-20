Mother of Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had ‘Non-consenual Sex’ with Jada’s Father [VIDEO]



*Jada Pinkett-Smith her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris are ready to upack sexual consent on Red Table Talk.

In this week’s episode of Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook watch series, the actress learns a disturbing truth about her parents’ marriage.

“So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual,” Pinkett Smith says to her mother.

Banfield-Norris nodded, saying, “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually.” She added, “So that’s really gray.”

Pinkett Smith replies, “You’re basicall y saying you had non-consensual sex with my father,” to which her mother nodded.

As noted by PEOPLE, Banfield-Norris married Robsol Pinkett Jr after she became pregnant in high school with Jada. The two divorced after several months. Robosol died in 2010.

Pinkett Smith previously opened up about the domestic violence that her mother endured during the marriage.

“I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on,” she said in a previous Red Table Talk episode. “She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew.”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, 32, also participated in the discussion about consent.

“When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused or wasn’t raped… but I didn’t say yes,” Rumer said. “I wasn’t gung-ho about it. But I also didn’t say no.

“I just let it happen. He was older and took advantage, and didn’t check in. That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can’t say no?”

