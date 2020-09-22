Wendy Williams Says ‘Don’t Believe’ the Hype About NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Departure

*Wendy Williams has shared her thoughts about NeNe Leakes’ exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

During Monday’s episode of her eponymous TV show, Williams said MONEY is the root reason for Leakes’ decision to walk away from the Bravo show that made her famous, Page Six reports.

“It’s a money thing,” said Williams, who has a close relationship with NeNe. “She said she can’t do it. She knows what she’s worth and she can’t be there. There’s not enough filming time for her to make sense and there’s not enough money in it for her to make sense.”

Wendy went on to note that “NeNe will always be the queen bee and I don’t believe she won’t be back,” she said. “I think she likes a lot of attention and I think Bravo likes to boil the pot and bring them back.”

The daytime diva said when she texted “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen about NeNe “he texted [her] back and said [there will be] ‘a lot of surprises this season.’”

“In conclusion, I don’t believe anything about the NeNe thing,” Williams said.

EURweb previously reported… in a video posted to her YouTube channel last week, Leakes confirmed that she will not be returning to the hit Bravo franchise.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Leakes went on to reminisce over her time on the series, which began during the show’s debut season in 2008. She took a break from the show during Seasons 8 and 9 only to return for Seasons 10-12.