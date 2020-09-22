Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Marvin Sapp, 11X Grammy Nom’d, Achieve 3 Milestones as ‘Chosen Vessel’
*“On October 9th my album ‘Chosen Vessel’ comes out,” said Bishop Marvin Sapp, founder of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Michigan and now Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas – one of three major milestones celebrated. “(“The Marvin Sapp Radio Show”) It’s syndicated in 40 markets.
I moved to Dallas… to head a church called The Chosen Vessel Cathedral and I said, ‘New market, new place – it would be nice to get my radio show on the #1 Gospel station in the area.’ It’s been cool. I’m on at a nice time slot and the listeners are really embracing me.”
The three milestones of the 11-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter are the new position as head pastor of The Chosen Vessel in Fort Worth, Texas, the release of his 12th album “Chosen Vessel” (RCA Inspiration), and his “Marvin Sapp Radio Show” making a home at KHVN Heaven 97 in Dallas, Texas. His two-hour radio show is syndicated by Superadio in partnership with American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and airs Saturdays from 5 – 7 p.m., his “Chosen Vessel” record is released from RCA Inspiration/Verity/Provident Entertainment and he is currently promoting its single “Thank You for It All,” and his role as Senior Pastor at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral since 2019 seems to be a natural progression as an ordained Bishop within the Global United Fellowship (GUF) of churches since 2015. The Fellowship of cross-denominational churches, founded by Bishop Neil C. Ellis in 2013, only requires that you believe in Jesus Christ and his teachings. It services 1400 churches in 40 countries. Pastor Sapp’s leadership abilities resulted in overseeing the Central Deanery of GUF, which consisted of 75 churches in 10 states, to overseeing 100 churches in the North Central Province of GUF as Bishop.
“I believe very strongly that excellence is the standard, not the goal,” Marvin said. “Because of everything I do I have to make sure what I give is excellence, that I give them my very best. So when I sing…play music and preach the Gospel in church all these vehicles are at a level of excellent.”
THIS IS COOL: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
Marvin Sapp, also a 24-time Stellar Award winner, started in the Gospel music business as a member of the group Commission founded by Fred Hammond in the early 1990s. In 1996 he went solo and released “Never World Have Made It” – his signature song. In 2003 Sapp and his deceased wife MaLinda started the Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan to teach spirituality. Today, aside from it being mortgage free, is headed by Pastor Rory Marshall, but Bishop Marvin Sapp is still Chairman of the Board.
“I’m excited about being able to get the audience to see me as not only a pastor, singer, songwriter, but as a radio show host,” he concluded. www.MarvinSapp.com www.TheP.com www.superadio.com/the-marvin-sapp-radio-show/ www.TheChosenVessel.org www.LighthouseGR.org www.KHVNam.com www.RCAInspiration.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
THE REAL: Ray J Talks Staying Together with Princess Love / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Real welcomes Ray J, who discusses his new album, RAYdiation X, his marriage to Princess Love and why he would be open to counseling now when he hasn’t been in the past. He also reveals that, although he didn’t tell his wife that he was filing for divorce, he now wants to get back together with her!
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais shares that since NeNe Leakes is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Garcelle would love to have her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because she needs some “backup!”
And later, Leader Stacey Abrams stops by to talk about her new Amazon documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, and her voter rights organization, “Fair Fight.” She explains why it’s actually so difficult for voters to register in the U.S., and whether she thinks the country will have a winner decided on election night.
Why Ray J Would Be Open To Marriage Counseling Now
Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Garcelle Beauvais: Princess originally filed for divorce back in May. And then she dismissed it. Now this time around, you filed. Did you tell her?
Ray J: No, I didn’t, but…
Garcelle: Why?
Ray J: Well, I mean, again, I mean, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things, you know, spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? And so… I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know, you know what I mean, you know, I have every right to just not know, you know, and still just try to figure it out. But again, I feel like me and her could be our own little world together and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just, we’ll be in a better place.
Loni Love: That’s why you need counseling, Ray J. That’s what all this works through. I mean, it seems like you want to get back together. Do you want to get back together with Princess?
Ray J: I mean, I just, I want to be with my family.
Garcelle: Well, that says it right there.
Jeannie May: You wanna be – yes, but I want to know – do you want to be married? The kids, yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage?
Ray J: Yes.
Jeannie: That’s the happy family part.
Ray J: Yes. Don’t, don’t…
Adrienne Houghton: Clarification, thank you, Jeannie.
Garcelle: We’re not trying to beat you.
Jeannie: What I want to say – we want to help you, ‘cause I can feel the heaviness on you, I can see it right now, but I also want to say, that remember, counseling is not about picking sides. You guys are on the same team, so you shouldn’t be looking for someone to win. It’s about giving you the tools to communicate. What you just said right there – explosiveness, not knowing how to speak to one another – that comes from your childhood. You’ve got to rectify that and change that, but counseling gives you those tools.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
This is True: Rapper Kodak Black Sues Prison Bureau for TORTURE!
*Kodak Black previously spoke out from prison about the poor treatment he has been receiving at the Kentucky facility, claiming he was tortured and humiliated. Now, he has decided to take legal action to put a stop to the madness.
According to TMZ, the Florida rapper is suing the Federal Bureau of prisons along with its director and the warden of the Big Sandy maximum-security prison, saying he had his rights violated ever since he was transferred there in October 2019.
Kodak claims Big Sandy guards put a “gang beating” on him shortly after he arrived, allegedly as retaliation for the injured Miami prison guard, TMZ reports. He claims the guards even embarrassed him after they “flicked” his testicles during the big beatdown.
The rapper says he has been routinely punished and mistreated for absolutely no reason, revealing he has been being placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom. In documents obtained by the news site, this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He also claims medical records even show that this treatment resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations, and vomiting.
WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Kodak Black previously spoke out from prison about the poor treatment he has been receiving at the Kentucky facility, claiming he was tortured and humiliated. Now, he has decided to take legal action to put a stop to the madness. __________________________________________________ According to TMZ, the Florida rapper is suing the Federal Bureau of prisons along with its director and the warden of the Big Sandy maximum-security prison, saying he had his rights violated ever since he was transferred there in October 2019. __________________________________________________ Kodak claims Big Sandy guards put a “gang beating” on him shortly after he arrived, allegedly as retaliation for the injured Miami prison guard, TMZ reports. He claims the guards even embarrassed him after they “flicked” his testicles during the big beatdown. The rapper says he has been routinely punished and mistreated for absolutely no reason, revealing he has been being placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom. In documents obtained by the news site, this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He also claims medical records even show that this treatment resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations, and vomiting. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cicely Tyson: Hollywood Icon to Release Memoir in 2021
*Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson is releasing a book about her life that is slated to hit bookshelves in 2021.
The memoir, titled “Just As I Am,” will chronicle her early life in Harlem, performing arts training, her career as a dancer and transition into acting, per NewsOne.
“The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story,” Tyson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. That foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am.”
Publisher HarperCollins announced the title on Tuesday, which was penned in collaboration with Oprah Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford.
READ MORE: Cicely Tyson Honored with Hand and Footprint Ceremony with Tribute by Tyler Perry
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity.” https://t.co/DGDjnIzU9z
— ESSENCE (@Essence) September 17, 2020
Here’s more from Essence:
The book will detail not only her friendships with iconic actors such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ossie and Ruby Davis, Richard Pryor and James Earl Jones, but will also shed light on her moments with other luminaries, including Maya Angelou, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Aretha Franklin and even Quincy Jones.
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity,” Tyson said in a statement. “The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story.”
“Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. And that foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am,” she continued.
“Just As I Am” will be released on January 26, 2021.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]