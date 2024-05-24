George Floyd Biopic in the Works

*A film depicting George Floyd’s life and tragic death is in development, with his mother and daughter serving as executive producers on the project.

“We are excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know,” said Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s surviving daughter, in a statement, per Deadline.

The biopic, Daddy Changed the World, will be produced by Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Film & Media Productions, and Night Fox Entertainment.

“This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It’s time for justice and equality for all,” Washington added.

A white police officer killed Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin, responsible for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes, resulting in his death, was fired, along with three other officers, amidst public outrage over Floyd’s killing.

Chauvin was ultimately charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. A year after Floyd’s death, Chauvin was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. The other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Deadline writes: “Daddy Changed the World promises to be a compelling and impactful portrayal of Floyd, offering a deeper understanding of his life. He will not be portrayed as a perfect person, we’re told, but as one with flaws and many layers like all of us.”

“The killing of George Floyd was a tragic, shameful moment in our nation’s history,” said Night Fox’s Timothy Christian in a statement to Deadline. “His story, while painful, deserves to be told and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Dr. Kaeita Rankin of 8 Queens added, “By telling George Floyd’s story and shedding light on the injustices faced by marginalized communities, I hope to inspire change and create a better future for generations to come. George Floyd’s legacy will not be forgotten, and I am honored to be a part of this important project.”

