Exonerated 5’s Raymond Santana Shows Support for Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy

*As it was previously reported, NBA star Kyrie Irving was suspended over his comments regarding his tweet linking to an “antisemitic” documentary.

The athlete doubled down on his move following a wave of backlash but later issued an official apology where he took full accountability for his action. He said, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.” He added, “I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all,” Irving continued.

Despite that, heavy criticism of Irving continued to mount with Nike suspending its relationship with the NBA star. While fellow NBA star LeBron James has been one of many people to condemn Irving’s actions, there are some people who are standing by the Brooklyn Nets star’s side including Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana.

He took to Instagram this Monday morning to show his support for him, saying:

“Now I don’t condone any hate speech… and I get it.. ya feel @kyrieirving was out of line with his remarks.. if offense is taken.. there needs to be accountability… but when an apology is not enough and your hit with a list of demands.. Now I have a problem with this.. this isn’t just about an apology any more.. this is about making him an example to all of US.. (this is what happens when you go against the powers that be) and your punishment…

