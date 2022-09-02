This Woman is Wanted for Punching Nail Salon Employee – She Refused to Pay Nearly $300 Bill | VIDEO

*A woman is wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Houston-area nail salon after she refused to pay her bill last month, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The customer asked for multiple nail applications, and at the end, the employee told her the total was $280, deputies said. That’s when the altercation happened.

Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman. They have released surveillance images of her. This happened on Aug. 7 at the Venus Nail Salon located on South Mason Road in west Harris County.

