T.S. Monk is Back with Live Album That Also Pays Tribute to His Jazz Legend Father Thelonious Monk I LISTEN-to-Podcast

This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast shines the spotlight on jazz musician T.S. Monk, also the son of jazz legend Thelonious Monk.

After a decade plus recording absence, he’s back with the live album “Two Continents, One Groove,” which is currently a hit on the jazz charts

The prolific jazz drummer, composer, and bandleader discusses:

  • Why it took so long to release a new project.
  • The meaning of the album’s title.
  • His band’s contribution, including a song dedicated to his father that addresses the racism many musicians faced in the heyday of New York’s live music club scene.
  • Growing up with Thelonious Monk, his ongoing legacy, and the day the younger Monk realized who his father was.
  • How other jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Max Roach, and John Coltrane were frequent visitors to the Monk home.
  • The importance of jazz as an American art form created by African Americans.

Hear soundbite below as T.S. Monk explains the importance of the song “Ernie Washington” on his new live album:

Hear soundbite below as T.S. Monk says why his jazz legend dad is the “father of modern jazz:”

For more on T.S. Monk and Thelonious Monk, go here.

Buy the album here.

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to other episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to contact@undergroundmagnolia.com.

