Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James Launch New Media Company

By Ny MaGee
0

Osaka and Lebron
(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

*Naomi Osaka has joined forces with LeBron James to launch a new media company called Hana Kuma. 

The tennis champ and NBA star will use the platform to produce documentaries as well as scripted and unscripted series, ESPN reports. 

“What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid,” Osaka said in an interview with The New York Times. “I always wanted to kind of see someone like me.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hana Kuma’s first project is a documentary about former Hawaiian congresswoman Patsy Mink — the first woman of color elected to Congress and the sponsor of Title IX.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Teams with Agent to Launch Sports Agency

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me,” Osaka said in a statement shared on her Instagram

“And because my journey has been so different it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told,” Osaka, 24, explained. “Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues.”

“That’s why I’m launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal,” she continued. “Stories that are bold and playful like me.”

Read her full statement via the IG post below.

James praised Osaka’s “grace and power” to the Times and noted that their partnership would “help empower her to do even more great things.”

Last month Osaka announced the launch of her new athlete management agency called Evolve. She recently signed fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios as its first client.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional, Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman,” Osaka told Sportico.

Previous articleWhat Causes Nearsightedness and How to Reverse It | Video
Next articleBill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Teenager in 1975
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO