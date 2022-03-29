Courtney Kemp Shares Difference Between Working with Netflix & Starz | WATCH

The 15th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon took place in Beverly Hills this month. The awards honored Nia Long, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Chante’ Adams (“A Journal for Jordan”), and Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis for their contributions to TV and film. The event was hosted by “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and filled with celebrities reveling in Black girl magic.

EURs Jill Munroe was on the red carpet and spoke with “P-Valley” star Brandee Evans, “Power” series’ creator Courtney Kemp, “Snowfall’s” Angela Lewis, stylist Law Roach, R&B singer Tank, actor Tristian Wilds and more.

For Evans, it was her first time attending the event – one she watched on TV for years – and she immediately felt inspired.

“Knowing I can look to my left or my right at the sister next to me and see what she accomplished, and knowing I can follow in her footsteps, I’m just honored to be here,” said Evans. She also said season two of the Starz hit show “P-Valley” returns in June and fans will be excited!

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jada Pinkett Smith Makes ‘HEALING’ Posts Amid Oscars Controversy | VIDEO

Courtney Kemp gave us insight on what it has been like moving on from Starz to Netflix to work on her next series.

“Coming from the “Power” universe and Starz, which is a very masculine, very male, very male lead, going to Netflix where it is women…Everyone I talk to is a woman, all the collaborations are female, and I have to say it is a change,” said Kemp. “It’s a real collaboration, and it’s so much fun. I love “Power.” I’m still involved in the universe. I love drug dealing, murder, and all of that, but it’s nice to talk about romance sometimes and human emotion. I’m getting into a new phase, and it’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Angela Lewis discussed the journey of her character Louie in the new season of “Snowfall.”

“She’s pulled herself up from the bottom, and it’s been an amazing experience to watch her step up into her power while making sure I’m showing her humanity. And I love how that has influenced me in my own life. I have to have so much confidence to play her.”

WATCH all the interviews via the player at top of page.